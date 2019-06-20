Framing Is the Most Flattering Addition to Any Haircut on Any Face Shape
As the title suggests, this cut has a lot to live up to. In the end, what awards it the "most flattering" award is the sheer and unbridled versatility. No matter your face shape, hair length, or hair texture, face-framing works. It's not the one-off haircut you'd expect, but rather something that can be added onto your length of choice to make it at least 10 times more flattering. (If that's not salon sorcery, we don't know what is.) Drumroll, please: It's time to ask your stylist for face-framing layers. These chin-skimming, cheekbone-cutting, collarbone-grazing pieces of hair are what makes the difference between a fine hairstyle and your best hairstyle yet. We think the curtain bangs trend was onto something, but we'd venture to say that short curtain bangs aren't for everyone. Face-framing layers, though, everyone can enjoy. With just a few extra snips, you can hit all of the right spots: Cheekbones, chin, collarbone—boom. We went straight to the experts on this trend to share their most popular face-framing cuts. Customize these low-maintenance layers just how you like it, and pair them with your signature cut. Need inspiration? Here are 15 styles to bring to your next appointment.
Platinum "Money Piece"
What's the "money piece," you might ask? It's your new secret weapon. In other terms, it's the piece of hair right at the frame of your face that catches the sunlight and lightens in the summertime. Layer it, brighten it, and rock it.
Face-Framing Fringe
Brigitte would be proud. This Bardot-worthy long fringe by stylist Cherin Choi hits those cheekbones like nobody's business.
Low-Maintenance Layers
We've found the ultimate cool-girl cut that feels a little retro—not to mention, we're very much on board with the low-maintenance layers by stylist Chris Greene.
Layered Curls
These curls don't have anything weighing them down. Keep the layers coming, and you won't either.
Long Layers
Scared to make the chop? You can still frame your face with long layers, which work perfectly on long, straight strands.
Side-Swept Fringe
And the award for most flattering lob goes to: This layered shoulder cut with serious sass.
Chin-Grazing Layers
As if redheads needed any more help standing out in the crowd, a killer haircut with chin-skimming long layers will do the trick.
Layered Curls
Curls might be naturally more footloose and fancy-free, but they can still feel heavy if not layered. This mane, cut by stylist Sal Salcedo, gets a flattering touch from wispy bangs and layers that graze the cheekbones and chin.
Shaggy Layers
Haven't you heard? The Shag haircut is back and better than ever—seriously, more Stevie Nicks and less Joan Jett. Starting with curtain bangs, this cut by stylist Ashlee Norman cascades down into the most flattering layers. And we're loving it.
Face-Framing and Curtain Bangs
Anyone else remember the grip that curtain bangs had on hairstyles in 2021? It seemed like everyone we knew was coming out with a new crop, but honestly who wouldn't with a cut this cute.
Platinum Blonde Framing
Is there anything more fun than a bright blonde hairstyle to make you feel completely refreshed? These framing pieces, styled by Kayluh Stewart, are curled away from the face at the client's cheekbones to accentuate her face structure. "When I do face-framing layers, I use the position of the corner lips to see where I'd like to start the framing layers," Stewart says. "I like to use a razor for a more textured cut and then I go in with texturizing shears and blend til I get the desired look my clients are going for."
90s Framing Drama
Hello? That's the 90s calling to say, yes, the flipped-out bangs are back and better than ever.
Ashy Blonde Framing
Be sure to ask your stylist which length of framing they think would best highlight your facial bone structure. This client's longer, slim face is accented by cheekbone-length framing that creates the appearance of fuller cheeks. "If a client is going for a shorter face framing look such as a curtain bang, I use my comb to lay their hair flat on top of the forehead area to help decide where I should start the bangs," stylist Kayluh Stewart says. From there it's the same process for any other version of face framing!
Caramel "Money Piece"
Here's the brunette version of the "money piece." It's a subtle warm caramel strand right at the cheekbone, and it has us calling our stylist for an emergency session, stat.
Face-Framed Lob
Short hairstyles aren't excluded from this ultra-flattering trend. The blunt cut and sweeping face-framing on this cut, by stylist Gabby Marie at Beautique Salon, is too good not to imitate.