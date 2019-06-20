Framing Is the Most Flattering Addition to Any Haircut on Any Face Shape

As the title suggests, this cut has a lot to live up to. In the end, what awards it the "most flattering" award is the sheer and unbridled versatility. No matter your face shape, hair length, or hair texture, face-framing works. It's not the one-off haircut you'd expect, but rather something that can be added onto your length of choice to make it at least 10 times more flattering. (If that's not salon sorcery, we don't know what is.) Drumroll, please: It's time to ask your stylist for face-framing layers. These chin-skimming, cheekbone-cutting, collarbone-grazing pieces of hair are what makes the difference between a fine hairstyle and your best hairstyle yet. We think the curtain bangs trend was onto something, but we'd venture to say that short curtain bangs aren't for everyone. Face-framing layers, though, everyone can enjoy. With just a few extra snips, you can hit all of the right spots: Cheekbones, chin, collarbone—boom. We went straight to the experts on this trend to share their most popular face-framing cuts. Customize these low-maintenance layers just how you like it, and pair them with your signature cut. Need inspiration? Here are 15 styles to bring to your next appointment.