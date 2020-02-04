Dandelion Blonde Is the Dreamy Hair Color You'll Be Seeing Everywhere This Spring
There was once a time when we'd come across a dandelion puff in the wild (or rather, in our backyard or Piggly Wiggly's parking lot), squeeze our eyes shut really hard, blow those furry seeds into the wind, and make a big wish. Usually, the "big" wish was that our mother would let us get a milkshake after school the next day, that we'd get the lead role in the school play, or eventually, that a boy would like us back. Ah, to be young.
Well this time around, we're not wishing about any dumb boy. We're wishing for one thing: a fun new spring hair color. Blondes, prepare to have your wildest puffball dreams come true with dandelion blonde.
Dandelion blonde is going to help you hit the refresh button on your strands for spring. The hair color takes classic butter blonde, golden honey, or platinum yellow and makes it softer, fresher, and brighter.
Choose a shade from the airy, fluffy baby blonde of a dandelion puff to the flaxen, bright butter blonde of a dandelion bloom. It's a trendy blonde hair color update for when you're getting bored of the same old shade.
The other best part is, as the season heats up and spring gives way to summer, you're only a beach trip (or hair color appointment) away from warm golden-honey blonde. Ask for highlights and lowlights for a summered-up version of dandelion blonde.
Go for the flattering shade on your next color appointment, and you won't be let down. No matter your hair type, texture, or cut, dandelion blonde is the sweetest hair color you'll try all year.
It's time to say goodbye to cold weather and dull wintry strands for good with a spring cut and color.