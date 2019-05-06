13 Quick and Easy Hairstyles to Know If You're Always Running Late
On any given morning, it feels like we're fighting an uphill battle just to get everything done and ourselves out the door on time. Between workouts, meal prep, and pre-work errands—maybe a few kids sprinkled in the mix—it's not surprising that hair gets lost in the shuffle. (Sometimes, it's also because we just hit the snooze button more times than we'd like to admit...) But we've rounded up 13 easy hairstyles that take only as long as, say, making a cup of coffee or brushing your teeth. To us, that's about as doable as it gets. The trick is all in simple and strategic moves: A braid here, a fun barrette there. You can take a basic hairstyle and turn it into a weekday stunner in mere seconds. Whether gearing up for a big presentation, after-work drinks with the girls, or date night, these 'dos are here to help. Don't let the fear of tardiness get in the way of feeling ready to take on the day with a cute ponytail, bun, or braid. Here are 13 quick and easy hairstyles that you can do even when you're running late.
Half-Up Braid
A braid goes a long way when it comes to upgrading a simple style, like this basic half-up.
Half-Up Topknot
Add a touch of gold to your two-second topknot with a fun metal bun cuff.
Scarf Bun
Because nothing beats a simple, throw-together low bun—except maybe when it's wrapped it a silk scarf for the ultimate hair moment.
Easy Half-Up Style
It doesn't get more beginner-friendly than a classic half-up. Seal it all with a fun accessory, and you've put yourself together in just seconds.
Easy Perky Ponytail
Say hello to your second-day hair savior. Spray those locks with some dry shampoo for volume and holdability, sweep into a high ponytail, wrap the base with a strand of hair to cover the elastic, and accessorize with a barrette (or two).
Clipped Side Braid
This style starts with a Dutch braid, then layers it with bar clips. You can switch out for a regular or French braid if you prefer.
Inside-Out Ponytail
If you're not familiar with the inside-out braid, it's time to get acquainted. With just one extra step, a basic ponytail goes from blah to brilliantly styled.
Baby Clips
Mix and match baby clips to pin back one side of your hair, Old Hollywood-style.
Wrapped Pixie
Pixie cuts can get in on the action, too. Ramp up the volume and seal it all with a headband wrap for instant style.
Curly Topknot
Let those curls do the work. Pull your spirals up high and secure into an easy bun. Accessorize with these affordable barrettes and bobby slides to make it even more occasion-worthy.
Quick Side Barrette
Every Southern girl loves her pearls, and now we can put them in our hair, too.
Undone Bun
Is it a ponytail? A bun? Leave them guessing with this artfully undone style.
Scarf Braid
It doesn't get prettier than this quick braid. Start with a low ponytail, tie a skinny silk scarf onto the base, and pull it through into an inside-out ponytail. Then, braid and go!