13 Quick and Easy Hairstyles to Know If You're Always Running Late

On any given morning, it feels like we're fighting an uphill battle just to get everything done and ourselves out the door on time. Between workouts, meal prep, and pre-work errands—maybe a few kids sprinkled in the mix—it's not surprising that hair gets lost in the shuffle. (Sometimes, it's also because we just hit the snooze button more times than we'd like to admit...) But we've rounded up 13 easy hairstyles that take only as long as, say, making a cup of coffee or brushing your teeth. To us, that's about as doable as it gets. The trick is all in simple and strategic moves: A braid here, a fun barrette there. You can take a basic hairstyle and turn it into a weekday stunner in mere seconds. Whether gearing up for a big presentation, after-work drinks with the girls, or date night, these 'dos are here to help. Don't let the fear of tardiness get in the way of feeling ready to take on the day with a cute ponytail, bun, or braid. Here are 13 quick and easy hairstyles that you can do even when you're running late.