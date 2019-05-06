13 Quick and Easy Hairstyles to Know If You're Always Running Late

By Kaitlyn Yarborough
Credit: @kayleymelissa

On any given morning, it feels like we're fighting an uphill battle just to get everything done and ourselves out the door on time. Between workouts, meal prep, and pre-work errands—maybe a few kids sprinkled in the mix—it's not surprising that hair gets lost in the shuffle. (Sometimes, it's also because we just hit the snooze button more times than we'd like to admit...) But we've rounded up 13 easy hairstyles that take only as long as, say, making a cup of coffee or brushing your teeth. To us, that's about as doable as it gets. The trick is all in simple and strategic moves: A braid here, a fun barrette there. You can take a basic hairstyle and turn it into a weekday stunner in mere seconds. Whether gearing up for a big presentation, after-work drinks with the girls, or date night, these 'dos are here to help. Don't let the fear of tardiness get in the way of feeling ready to take on the day with a cute ponytail, bun, or braid. Here are 13 quick and easy hairstyles that you can do even when you're running late.

Half-Up Braid

Credit: Laurenconrad.com

A braid goes a long way when it comes to upgrading a simple style, like this basic half-up.

Find the tutorial by Amber Fillerup here.

Half-Up Topknot

Credit: @brittsully

Add a touch of gold to your two-second topknot with a fun metal bun cuff.

Find a similar bun accessory here.

Scarf Bun

Credit: @thisislaurendavis

Because nothing beats a simple, throw-together low bun—except maybe when it's wrapped it a silk scarf for the ultimate hair moment.

Shop a similar scarf here.

Easy Half-Up Style

Credit: @ashleyantoinebeauty

It doesn't get more beginner-friendly than a classic half-up. Seal it all with a fun accessory, and you've put yourself together in just seconds.

Find a similar clip here.

Easy Perky Ponytail

Credit: @kayleymelissa

Say hello to your second-day hair savior. Spray those locks with some dry shampoo for volume and holdability, sweep into a high ponytail, wrap the base with a strand of hair to cover the elastic, and accessorize with a barrette (or two).

Shop similar barrettes here, and find the tutorial here.

Clipped Side Braid

Credit: Laurenconrad.com

This style starts with a Dutch braid, then layers it with bar clips. You can switch out for a regular or French braid if you prefer.

Find the tutorial here.

Inside-Out Ponytail

Credit: @hairbyshaylee/@ninezeroone

If you're not familiar with the inside-out braid, it's time to get acquainted. With just one extra step, a basic ponytail goes from blah to brilliantly styled.

Find the tutorial here.

Baby Clips

Credit: @scunci

Mix and match baby clips to pin back one side of your hair, Old Hollywood-style.

Find a neutral set of these baby clips here.

Wrapped Pixie

Credit: @chrisjones_hair

Pixie cuts can get in on the action, too. Ramp up the volume and seal it all with a headband wrap for instant style.

Shop a similar headband here.

Curly Topknot

Credit: @scunci

Let those curls do the work. Pull your spirals up high and secure into an easy bun. Accessorize with these affordable barrettes and bobby slides to make it even more occasion-worthy. 

Quick Side Barrette

Credit: @ashleyantoinebeauty

Every Southern girl loves her pearls, and now we can put them in our hair, too.

Shop an affordable set of pearl barrettes here.

Undone Bun

Credit: @kristin_ess

Is it a ponytail? A bun? Leave them guessing with this artfully undone style.

Find the tutorial by Kristin Ess here.

Scarf Braid

Credit: @natalieannhair

It doesn't get prettier than this quick braid. Start with a low ponytail, tie a skinny silk scarf onto the base, and pull it through into an inside-out ponytail. Then, braid and go!

