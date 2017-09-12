Best Products for Short Curly Hair
When caring for your spirals, it's not just about the best products for short curly hair—it's also important to have a stylist that specializes in curly hair. Not only will they have access to the best curly hair products, but they'll also know how to treat it, cut it, and style it. A good short curly hair cut is paramount in achieving your best hair days with minimal effort. As anyone with short curls knows, even the best styling products for short hair won't bring out the best in your curls unless they're specially formulated for curls. This roundup of the best curly hair products will help you make the most of your naturally beautiful texture no matter where your strands fall on the spiral spectrum. Take a look through these hair products for curly hair and add a few to your hair-care routine.
Living Proof Curl Conditioning Wash
When it's time for a wash, cleanse your hair and scalp without stripping your curls of nutrients and moisture with a co-wash, (short for conditioner washing). It will keep your curls smooth, conditioned, and clean.
Ouidad Wide Tooth Comb
The secret to detangling curls is to do it with a wide-tooth comb while still in the shower, just after applying conditioner or conditioning wash. This handy comb is designed specifically for curly hair.
Ouai Memory Mist
You can use this as both a primer and a finishing spray. It provides heat protection up to 450 degrees, protects from UV exposure, and reduces color fade. Apply to dry hair to help lock in your style until your next wash.
DevaCurl SuperCream Coconut Curl Styler
Hydrate and define curls with this coconut-infused cream. You'll want to experiment with just how much styler to use depending on your hair thickness and texture.
Bio Ionic Universal Diffuser
Diffusing is a technique that can result in more defined curls, which is ideal for short hair. If you already love your blow dryer, but don't have a diffuser attachment, opt for this version. It fits all Bio Ionic dryer and most other hairdryers.
Shhhowercap
Washing hair too often is a pitfall for many women—whether their hair is curly or not—but coarser hair tends to lose moisture even quicker that straight strands. This stylish shower cap will keep your curls dry, lock in moisture, and reduce frizz so all you need to do is freshen up curls with a finishing spray before you're on your way out the door. We love that this fashionable take on a typically not-so-fashionable must-have stays put without the headache (literally) thanks to a small rubber strip on the inside. It's even machine washable.
Garnier Curl Renew Reactivating Milk Spray
When curls are starting to lose their bounce, revive them with this milk spray. It promises to redefine curls while eliminating frizz, all without weighing down hair or causing the dreaded curl crunch.
