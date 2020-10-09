Curl Brand Ouidad Just Launched an Entire Collection Formulated for Loose Curls and Waves

I’ll never forget the day my sister tried to coax a curl out of my waves by using her proven curl regimen—the very product routine that produced perfectly silky ringlets that bounced all over her head like a bunch of blonde slinkies. The result for moi was a bad hair day so egregious that not even a ponytail would fix it. Lesson learned: Not all curl types are the same. Since then, I wouldn’t say I’ve fully embraced my loose waves, but I have learned to round brush my hair like a pro, while also finding a lightweight leave-in product for those days when I’m ready to let my natural wave do its thing. But now there’s a new collection from Ouidad that’s designed to inspire every last curl and wave to take shape—with a formula that’s specifically created for loose curls like mine. If volume, definition, and consistently good hair days are your aim, then take a gander at Ouidad’s Curl Shaper collection, stat.

The collection consists of six products with fast favorites including the Memory Maker 3-in-One Revitalizing Milk and Good As New Moisture Restoring Shampoo. The first thing you might notice is the shampoo’s pleasant scent—and it’ll stay with your hair all day long. Fine or thin-haired gals, do not be afraid of this oil-based formula. It’s designed to add moisture back into loose curl patterns without weighing down or stripping. You’re left with hair that’s cleansed and ready for its best curl yet. The revitalizing milk is a hydrating primer that inspires curls to take shape before you begin the styling process. If you ask me, this is the secret to those consistently good hair days we all dream about. It can act as a leave-in conditioner or treatment when used on its own, helping restore strength to damaged or overstressed hair.

For those in need of a volume boost, follow up the Revitalizing Milk with Out of Thin (H)air Volumizing Jelly. It will give curls definition without the dreaded crunch-factor. You’ll get frizz-free curls and waves with plenty of bounce and lift. If your loose curls or waves are on the thicker side, Take Shape Plumping + Defining Cream might be more your speed. Just a nickel-sized dollop through each section of hair, using the rake and shake method, provides soft definition that’ll last all day long.

Now it wouldn’t be a curl collection without a co-wash but, we’re going to let you in on a little secret: You can use Double Duty Weightless Cleansing Conditioner as part of a traditional cleanse and condition process. Ouidad Brand Ambassador Irenel de León suggests those who aren’t fans of co-washing, or aren’t yet accustomed, can easily follow up their normal shampoo routine with this lightweight conditioner with similar frizz-reducing results.

