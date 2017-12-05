What Curly Haired Girls Must Know About the Pineapple
If you have curly hair, you know that it can often be tricky to keep curls intact overnight. NaturallyCurly community has coined the pineapple technique to protect your curls from frizz and tangles while you sleep. To pineapple, gather hair into a high ponytail and slip a scrunchie over the base, just enough so it loosely holds hair without creating tension. Half of your curls should fall to one side and half to the other, resembling the shape of a pineapple. In the morning, remove the srunchie, shake hair out, and refresh curls with a formula like Garnier Fructis Curl Renew Reactivating Spray Milk.
We spoke with Garnier hair expert Michael Duenas for a little more insight on this easy technique.
Does this technique work better on wet or dry hair?
"You should do this on wet hair. That will be the best way to lock in your curls with zero frizz. Dry hair won't allow the hair to set and get the curls that you desire."
Can someone with short hair pineapple?
"Your hair must reach the top of your head. If it is not long enough for a topknot, then it won't be long enough for this technique. You want all your hair to gather loosely at the top. The reasoning is, when you sleep, the hair on the outside of your head will take the beating from the pillow, so when you let your hair down, the underneath will have some frizz, but the outside will have zero."
What products would you recommend for this process?
"I would recommend a shampoo and conditioner with a lot of moisture and curl locking abilities, such as Garner Fruitis Curl Nourish Shampoo and Conditioner. And for those extra dry hair days, add Garnier Fructis Triple Nutrition Curl Nourish Butter Cream Leave-in."
With these few easy steps, you can protect your curls and style them while you're sleeping to create a perfect hair day. Thanks to the pineapple techinique, managing curly hair has never been easier!