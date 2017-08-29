Curly Pixie Cuts We're Loving Right Now

A pixie is easily the best low-maintenance look that allows you to stay in style. It's never not trendy, yet it has a classic air about that exudes elegance. The lack of inches doesn't take away from its personality. For curly-haired ladies, though, the pixie cut has long seemed like an unattainable, unwearable style—but we're here to say that there are some stylish curly pixie cuts you can go for that won't end in disaster. There are a few general considerations to help you get that perfect curly pixie cut.For starters, go in with realistic inspiration. Research short cuts with curls similar to your texture and curl pattern, which is the shape and width of your curl. We always recommend bringing along a reference picture for your stylist to make sure you're both on the same page. Secondly, be aware that your hair could seem curlier once the weight of your extra length is cut off, which can affect what it looks like length-wise after it dries (hint: don't go too short initially if cutting while wet). Be ready to be diligent about trims as well. Every 4-6 weeks is necessary to keep the shape and body of a pixie cut looking good. Lastly, with a pixie cut that is blessed with some curls, you're going to need some trusty hair products—such as a great styling cream, pomade, or mousse—to help give it that volume and shape (and sass) you want. Now that you've got the basics, here are some of our favorite curly pixie cuts that we are loving right now. Find your next salon inspiration!