Curly Pixie Cuts We're Loving Right Now
A pixie is easily the best low-maintenance look that allows you to stay in style. It's never not trendy, yet it has a classic air about that exudes elegance. The lack of inches doesn't take away from its personality. For curly-haired ladies, though, the pixie cut has long seemed like an unattainable, unwearable style—but we're here to say that there are some stylish curly pixie cuts you can go for that won't end in disaster. There are a few general considerations to help you get that perfect curly pixie cut.For starters, go in with realistic inspiration. Research short cuts with curls similar to your texture and curl pattern, which is the shape and width of your curl. We always recommend bringing along a reference picture for your stylist to make sure you're both on the same page. Secondly, be aware that your hair could seem curlier once the weight of your extra length is cut off, which can affect what it looks like length-wise after it dries (hint: don't go too short initially if cutting while wet). Be ready to be diligent about trims as well. Every 4-6 weeks is necessary to keep the shape and body of a pixie cut looking good. Lastly, with a pixie cut that is blessed with some curls, you're going to need some trusty hair products—such as a great styling cream, pomade, or mousse—to help give it that volume and shape (and sass) you want. Now that you've got the basics, here are some of our favorite curly pixie cuts that we are loving right now. Find your next salon inspiration!
Thick & Full
This boyish pixie is great for those with thick, curly hair. The weight of the thickness helps achieve a multi-dimensional style that looks super healthy and full of texture.
Textured Side-Cut
This pixie has plenty of sass. This cut is all about keeping the sides very short and the top longer. A little pomade or styling cream, like this Drybar Styling Paste, can help get that textured look.
Asymmetrical
This heavy asymmetrical cut is all about keeping a look of movement and quirkiness in a short style. It's getting longer for a pixie, but keeping the shorter side above the ear (the shorter, the better) is crucial for this asymmetrical style.
Textured Tousles
This pixie lets the textured top layers do the talking. Keeping it trim on the back and sides makes for an easy styling, while you're able to really amp up the movement of the hair on top.
Swept Back
While the slicked back pixie is about as chic as it gets, curly hair has to take a softer approach than straight hair for a more swept up style. The layers are generally the same length all around the face to get that balanced, swept-back look with the help of a lightweight styling product, such as Living Proof Curl Defining Styling Cream.
Turned-Up Volume
This lustrous head of hair gets seriously turns up the volume. A side part helps give shape to the bouncy, shiny curls.
Boyish
We love how this super short pixie leaves just enough to show natural curl, but is still so neat and sleek. It highlights the face beautifully and is about as low maintenance as it gets.
Old Hollywood
Sophia Loren had one of our favorite pixies of all time, which she styled at different lengths and styles during her life. This curly style takes the cake for easy chic and looking like an Old Hollywood beauty.
Long Swept Bangs
This cut keeps it very short on the sides, but lets those bangs run wild with curls over one side of the forehead. If you love a pixie, but you still want some hair to play with, this cut is a great choice.
Crazy Curls
We couldn't pass up a short cut with some crazy curls. Her curl pattern is small and wild, which makes for a fun pixie. A middle part enhances the body and energy of the cut.