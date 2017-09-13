The Best Curly Hairstyles for Round Faces

Your face shape can either work with you or against you when it comes to styling curly hair, which is already a challenge to tame as it is. If you've lucked out with beautiful curly locks, though, there's no reason to hide them behind a hairstyle that isn't right for your face shape. Here's what to keep in mind when sculpting those curls. You want to go with haircuts—your choice of length, layers, bangs, and all—that help elongate the round face shape, and don't be afraid to add definition with a center part or framing layers. Many flattering cuts try to draw attention away from the jawline, so it's important to take note of where your curls are falling and how they're being shaped around the face. From short hairstyles to long ones, we've got the best curly hairstyles for your round face that will provide inspiration for your next salon visit.