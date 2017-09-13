The Best Curly Hairstyles for Round Faces
Your face shape can either work with you or against you when it comes to styling curly hair, which is already a challenge to tame as it is. If you've lucked out with beautiful curly locks, though, there's no reason to hide them behind a hairstyle that isn't right for your face shape. Here's what to keep in mind when sculpting those curls. You want to go with haircuts—your choice of length, layers, bangs, and all—that help elongate the round face shape, and don't be afraid to add definition with a center part or framing layers. Many flattering cuts try to draw attention away from the jawline, so it's important to take note of where your curls are falling and how they're being shaped around the face. From short hairstyles to long ones, we've got the best curly hairstyles for your round face that will provide inspiration for your next salon visit.
Volume & Layer-Packed Lob
Unlike a typical lob—also known as a long bob—which is usually a more blunt cut, this voluminous style wows with a bunch of layers throughout to create extreme body and lift at the roots. That volume helps to elongate a round face for a more flattering look.
Classic Bob
When in doubt, a classic bob always exudes elegance and style. It has the added bonus of being able to work well for most hair types. With soft curls and subtle ends, the softness of the round jawline won't be further accentuated by the shape of this cut. Sometimes a round face can't take a bob that hits right at the chin, so figure out if you want to try a cut that hits a little below the chin instead. And we recommend that you never try to go super blunt with it.
Vintage-Style Short Bob
Most hair cuts meant for round faces strive to draw attention away from the jawline. This particular vintage style will not do not. However, it will still work for someone with a round face because the curls add enough body on top and on the sides to balance out the roundness of the face. Not only do we love its simplicity, but also the vintage feel too!
Face-Framing Center Part
While a side part is a great choice, we love how a center part can give some unexpectedly flattering definition to the soft round face shape. This layer-filled cut looks great because it lets the natural curls really shine.
Thick Crop
This boyish style works best for those with bigger, looser curl patterns. It will add a soft, bounding look of movement despite the short cut. The thick, voluminous hair helps balance the round face in ways not all short hair cuts can.
Mid-Length with Chin-Length Layers
With a smaller, tighter curl pattern, chin-length layers help to elongate and frame a round face. For additional context: With a more oval shaped face, you would want the face-framing layers to hit more at the bottom of the cheekbones instead.
Shaggy with Bangs
We love the cool, effortless feel that any shag-esque cut brings. While this style will not obscure the jawline, it will accentuate the smooth lines of the face with curls and short bangs.
Angular Bob
With curls that are longer in the front, the round face will be elongated and framed in a more flattering style than a single-length cut.
Old Hollywood Side Part
For a longer cut, we like these cascading curls with a deep side part. If you are interested in creating the illusion of an elongated face, this style is the right choice for you. No matter how big your curls are, the one-sidedness of the style helps take attention away from the width of the face.
Ultra Side-Swept Lob
This side-swept style elongates the round face by using a heavy side part and bangs to draw attention away from the jawline. The lob-length never ceases to be flattering on just about everyone!
Shoulder-Length with Tiered Layers
This style is all about letting those curls run loose, wild, and free! And it completely balances the round face and detracts attention from the width of it. This cut is absolutely full of layers, which will create an almost tier-like shape to ensure a full-bodied style.