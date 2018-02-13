Proof That Curly Hair Girls Can Wear Bangs Too

By Mary Shannon Wells Updated May 23, 2022
Bangs are one of those beauty topics that can be a real gamble, especially for curly-haired girls. When you hear "curly bangs," Annie the orphan's red-headed mop (though an adorable mop!) of hair might come to mind, but these pictures of curly hair with bangs will completely change your view of curly bangs. From wavy strands to the bounciest curls, curly bangs can work for any curl type, and we have proof. We've got the inspiration for long curly hair with bangs to the shortest curly pixie cut. If you have curly hair and never considered bangs, now is the time to change your mind. Curly bangs are effortlessly cool, and with curly half-up, ponytail, and down styles, they are more versatile than you would think. Bangs are intimidating if you've never cut them, but you won't have any fear walking into the salon after you see these gorgeous inspirations.

1 of 18

All Tied Up

Credit: & Other Stories/Pinterest

This bandana-wrapped look is so fun for a beach day or casual outing.

2 of 18

Day to Night

Credit: Pinterest

With naturally curly hair and bangs, add a red lip and some fun accessories, and your look is dressed up and ready to go.

3 of 18

Bold Lips and Nails

Credit: StyleCaster/Pinterest

Bangs are a bold beauty choice, so they go hand-in-hand with bright lips and nails.

4 of 18

Half-Up High Pony with Statement Accessory

Credit: @sophia_roe/Instagram

Try a half-up style with a statement accessory, like this gold hairband, for a modern update if you have long curly hair.

5 of 18

New Shag

Credit: Refinery29/Pinterest

The new shag is wavy with face-framing bangs, and it's the ultimate laidback look.

6 of 18

Pineapple Hairstyle with Bangs

Credit: @sueecakes/Instagram

The pineapple hairstyle is a busy day game-changer, and it looks even better with a little fringe in the front.

7 of 18

Pixie with Curly Bangs

Credit: StyleCaster/Pinterest

Curly bangs don't have to accompany long hair. This pixie with bangs is fun and effortless.

8 of 18

Cozy Locks

Credit: Urban Outfitters/Pinterest

The great thing about curly hair is that day-old (or a few days-old) hair still looks bouncy and beautiful.

9 of 18

Half-Up Topknot

Credit: @joyjah/Instagram

The half-up topknot is a great style for everyday wear, and her sun-kissed highlights are amazing.

10 of 18

High Pony with Colorful Wrap

Credit: African American Hairstyles/Pinterest

A high ponytail tied with a colorful bandana or headscarf is easy to style for busy days.

11 of 18

Asymmetrical Bob

Credit: StyleCaster/Pinterest

If you thought curly bangs were a bold choice, how about a blunt asymmetrical cut? This look is adorably fun.

12 of 18

Baby Bangs

Credit: @salsalhair/Instagram

These curly bangs are short and oh-so-sweet.

13 of 18

Faux Curly Bangs

Credit: Refinery29/Pinterest

If you have curly hair but aren't ready to commit to bangs, create the illusion of fringe with a fun hairstyle like this. Get the tutorial for this look here from Refinery29.

14 of 18

Big Hair and Bangs

Credit: @alannanicolex/Instagram

Southern women love their hair big and their attitudes bigger. If you have curly hair, don't be afraid to let it grow. The results are absolutely gorgeous.

15 of 18

Lazy Day Topknot

Credit: @sophia_roe/Instagram

Curly hair is a blessing on lazy days. Even when you don't feel like styling your hair, you can throw it in a topknot, and it will look fabulous.

16 of 18

Honey Highlights

Credit: The Reporthair/Pinterest

Whether natural (we're jealous) or colored, highlights are beautiful on curly hair because they add even more depth.

17 of 18

Split Down The Middle

Credit: Rodebjer/Pinterest

Bangs don't have to sit straight across your forehead. Bangs that split to each side will grow out seamlessly with your style.

18 of 18

Best Bounce

Credit: Steal The Look/Pinterest

These gorgeous bouncy curls give even more texture and volume from layers and bangs.

By Mary Shannon Wells