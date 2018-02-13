Proof That Curly Hair Girls Can Wear Bangs Too
Bangs are one of those beauty topics that can be a real gamble, especially for curly-haired girls. When you hear "curly bangs," Annie the orphan's red-headed mop (though an adorable mop!) of hair might come to mind, but these pictures of curly hair with bangs will completely change your view of curly bangs. From wavy strands to the bounciest curls, curly bangs can work for any curl type, and we have proof. We've got the inspiration for long curly hair with bangs to the shortest curly pixie cut. If you have curly hair and never considered bangs, now is the time to change your mind. Curly bangs are effortlessly cool, and with curly half-up, ponytail, and down styles, they are more versatile than you would think. Bangs are intimidating if you've never cut them, but you won't have any fear walking into the salon after you see these gorgeous inspirations.
All Tied Up
This bandana-wrapped look is so fun for a beach day or casual outing.
Day to Night
With naturally curly hair and bangs, add a red lip and some fun accessories, and your look is dressed up and ready to go.
Bold Lips and Nails
Bangs are a bold beauty choice, so they go hand-in-hand with bright lips and nails.
Half-Up High Pony with Statement Accessory
Try a half-up style with a statement accessory, like this gold hairband, for a modern update if you have long curly hair.
New Shag
The new shag is wavy with face-framing bangs, and it's the ultimate laidback look.
Pineapple Hairstyle with Bangs
The pineapple hairstyle is a busy day game-changer, and it looks even better with a little fringe in the front.
Pixie with Curly Bangs
Curly bangs don't have to accompany long hair. This pixie with bangs is fun and effortless.
Cozy Locks
The great thing about curly hair is that day-old (or a few days-old) hair still looks bouncy and beautiful.
Half-Up Topknot
The half-up topknot is a great style for everyday wear, and her sun-kissed highlights are amazing.
High Pony with Colorful Wrap
A high ponytail tied with a colorful bandana or headscarf is easy to style for busy days.
Asymmetrical Bob
If you thought curly bangs were a bold choice, how about a blunt asymmetrical cut? This look is adorably fun.
Baby Bangs
These curly bangs are short and oh-so-sweet.
Faux Curly Bangs
If you have curly hair but aren't ready to commit to bangs, create the illusion of fringe with a fun hairstyle like this. Get the tutorial for this look here from Refinery29.
Big Hair and Bangs
Southern women love their hair big and their attitudes bigger. If you have curly hair, don't be afraid to let it grow. The results are absolutely gorgeous.
Lazy Day Topknot
Curly hair is a blessing on lazy days. Even when you don't feel like styling your hair, you can throw it in a topknot, and it will look fabulous.
Honey Highlights
Whether natural (we're jealous) or colored, highlights are beautiful on curly hair because they add even more depth.
Split Down The Middle
Bangs don't have to sit straight across your forehead. Bangs that split to each side will grow out seamlessly with your style.
Best Bounce
These gorgeous bouncy curls give even more texture and volume from layers and bangs.