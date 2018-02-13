Proof That Curly Hair Girls Can Wear Bangs Too

Bangs are one of those beauty topics that can be a real gamble, especially for curly-haired girls. When you hear "curly bangs," Annie the orphan's red-headed mop (though an adorable mop!) of hair might come to mind, but these pictures of curly hair with bangs will completely change your view of curly bangs. From wavy strands to the bounciest curls, curly bangs can work for any curl type, and we have proof. We've got the inspiration for long curly hair with bangs to the shortest curly pixie cut. If you have curly hair and never considered bangs, now is the time to change your mind. Curly bangs are effortlessly cool, and with curly half-up, ponytail, and down styles, they are more versatile than you would think. Bangs are intimidating if you've never cut them, but you won't have any fear walking into the salon after you see these gorgeous inspirations.