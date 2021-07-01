This Criss-Cross Ponytail Trick Is the Easiest Way To Elevate Your Look In 30 Seconds

A ponytail might be the most versatile and relied-upon hairstyle out there. The way that it can prance from the couch to the gym to the cookout to a black-tie wedding with minimal effort is impressive to say the least. Simple tweaks such as switching from a basic hair tie to a dressier alternative, or turning a casual loose ponytail into a chic nighttime look with the help of hairspray and bobby pins, make all the difference when it comes to making this rudimentary hairstyle fit all occasions. And we're here to supply the most amazingly low-maintenance tweak to turn a plain ponytail into something stylish and compliment-spurring.

For the sake of brevity, we'll call it a criss-cross ponytail, and it requires just one extra clear or thin elastic, as well as about 30 extra seconds of your time. We know — how rude. It works best on low ponytail looks, but we'd suppose that it can be used to accent a middle or high ponytail, too. We also imagine that it can be customized on different hair textures and types. Start by watching the TikTok video below, and then follow our how-to.

Now, directions.

Before beginning, separate about two inches of the hair closest to your face on each side. For reference, this is the hair that frames your face. If desired, secure temporarily with pins or elastics. Pull the rest of your hair into a low ponytail at the center of the nape of your neck. Secure. Bring the two pieces of face-framing hair to the backside over the base of your ponytail, and criss-cross them each over the base. Bring the ends underneath the base of the low ponytail, and secure them together with a clear elastic. Tighten the elastic to secure it firmly against the bottom base of the ponytail. That's all! Now, you're set with an occasion-worthy updo. If you're a visual learner, here's another easy tutorial video below.

For those who wish to add a fashionable braid detail to this hairstyle, simply braid the two face-framing sections before criss-crossing and securing underneath the base of the low ponytail.