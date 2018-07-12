Flattering, Heat-Friendly Haircuts To Bring To Your Stylist for Summer 2022
Nothing says summer like a slightly impulsive new haircut, no? It's a decision made in the heat of the moment, literally, at a scorching hundred degrees. This summer, skip the same-old trim—because that's just no fun. You know what is fun? Bobs. From the cool asymmetrical bob to the spunky blunt bob, the versatile A-line bob to the razor-sharp chin bob, this classic cut comes back in a serious way each summer for being sweat-friendly and breezier than a beach cabana. From there, shaggy lobs and sassy pixie cuts will see you through.
That's not all, either. You'll find cool summer haircuts of all persuasions and personalities, just waiting to be snipped and styled. There are even a few long hairstyles included that you can sweep up into a stylish ponytail when the summer heat becomes unbearable. It's time to spend more time basking in the summer season, not styling your hair. These fresh and easy summer haircuts will help make that happen.
Blunt Wavy Lob
There's no other way to slice it: This is the ultimate It cut of the moment, and we're ready to make it our summertime refresh.
Sneaky Shag Cut
Even the look on her face says that this cut is a secret stunner. With all the subtle makings of the vintage shag cut, this more modern version is just the update to make this season.
Razor-Sharp Bob
We're thinking about making our new summer hair motto: the sharper, the better. The slightly angled bob is #goals for gals with straight hair.
Layered Mid-Length
The easiest update to a longer haircut for a new season is always layers, layers, and layers—which can alleviate some heaviness ahead of the warmer weather.
Baby Bangs
Instantly add something fun and special to your signature shoulder cut or bob with above-brow bangs, like these by stylist Sal Salcedo.
Shaggy Crop
Bring that shag cut up to summer-friendly lengths with plenty of short layers to spare.
Low-Key Angled Lob
It's hard to stay away from a low-maintenance cut that doesn't skimp on style, like this slightly A-line shoulder cut by stylist Natalie Anne.
Soft Rounded Bob
Name a prettier way to foray into bob season. We'll wait. This classic round bob frames the face in a super flattering way.
Vintage Wave Bob
Excuse us while we dial up the salon to make an appointment, clutching this photo. This wavy little number might be our favorite bob on the list.
Curly Fringed Lob
Shape up those curls just in time for summer. This curly shag lets loose all of the layers, bangs, and spirals we could ever wish for. Lighten up with some perfectly placed hazelnut and caramel highlights to keep things fresh and bright.
Shaggy Shoulder Cut
Joan Jett called, and she wants her edgy factor back. This barely-there shag cut is just enough to spruce up any long or mid-length cut for summer.
The Pinterest Lob
Odds are you'll recognize this fan-favorite shoulder cut by stylist Chrissy Rasmussen from a bevy of online inspiration. Why? Because it's just that good.
Textured Blunt Cut
If you have thick hair, look no further than this envy-worthy cut that grazes the collarbones just so. Texture spray is going to be one of your new best friends.
Summer-Ready Curly Cut
Summertime is when curls are out to play with the most volume per square inch. Invest in your ringlets with extra layering and a slightly shorter length.
Golden Lob
What makes a simple lob hairstyle even more summer-ready? Rich strokes of golden balayage focused around the face and towards the ends. It's the grown-up big sister of sun-kissed beachy balayage. Not to mention, the face framing makes for a flattering dose of cheekbones.
Shoulder-Grazing Bob
If you need a little kick in the rear, this layer-less stunner should convince you to make the chop. It hits the perfect balance for a trendy summer cut with its shoulder-grazing length and bold brunette shine.
Asymmetrical Bob
This might just be the cut of the year. An asymmetrical bob seems to transcend texture and face shape every time. The asymmetry is cool enough to revamp a classic hairstyle, the bob, and definitely hip enough to make you feel totally fresh for summer.
Choppy Baby Bob
Take things up a few extra inches by asking for a stacked bob with serious texture and personality. Layers and wispy bangs are key.
Face-Framing Curls
When in doubt, ask for face-framing layers. Learn it, live it, love it. It's the fast track to your most flattering cut ever, especially when rocking ringlets.
Shaggy Bob
French bob? Say hello to your new friend, the shaggy bob. This feisty short cut looks especially bold on curly-haired ladies who are looking to make a chop for the warm weather. Heavily curtained fringe gives just the right amount of mystique to make this style a sultry statement for summer.
Layered Pixie
Summer is not the prime time for a slick crop cut. Rather, it calls for a layered, full-of-life pixie that you can muss and style however you'd like, be it wild or sophisticated. Play around with the direction, from asymmetrically swept to the side to boldly facing the front, like seen here.
Curtained Collarbone Cut
For the straight-haired ladies who don't have time to forge beachy waves, a chic blunt cut is always in season. Add curtained bangs from something fun.
Birkin Bangs
Nothing says cool for the summer like a fresh set of bangs á la Jane Birkin. When it's just too hot to commit to full-on styling, bangs are a happy medium. Embrace natural texture by air-drying a trendy lob-length cut, and blow-dry the bangs if needed.
Blonde Curly Crop
Lighten up your curls in more ways than one by taking off a few inches and brightening up with a healthy dose of blonde for summertime.
Baby-Lights and Curls
Let your natural hair texture shine with a touch of highlights to frame your face and give that sun-soaked glow appearance.
Face-Framing, Textured Cut
With this hairstyle, you'll be able to pull your hair into a cute ponytail when the summer heat hits.
Blunt Collarbone Balayage
A healthy crop at your collarbone will keep your hair from being stuck on your back, while still being long enough to be pulled into a ponytail.
Platinum Money Piece
Why not play up your hairstyle with a platinum money piece? Although this style is a long summer hairstyle, you can pulled it into a variety of fun ponytail styles.