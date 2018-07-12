Flattering, Heat-Friendly Haircuts To Bring To Your Stylist for Summer 2022

Nothing says summer like a slightly impulsive new haircut, no? It's a decision made in the heat of the moment, literally, at a scorching hundred degrees. This summer, skip the same-old trim—because that's just no fun. You know what is fun? Bobs. From the cool asymmetrical bob to the spunky blunt bob, the versatile A-line bob to the razor-sharp chin bob, this classic cut comes back in a serious way each summer for being sweat-friendly and breezier than a beach cabana. From there, shaggy lobs and sassy pixie cuts will see you through.

That's not all, either. You'll find cool summer haircuts of all persuasions and personalities, just waiting to be snipped and styled. There are even a few long hairstyles included that you can sweep up into a stylish ponytail when the summer heat becomes unbearable. It's time to spend more time basking in the summer season, not styling your hair. These fresh and easy summer haircuts will help make that happen.