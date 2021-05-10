Claw Clip Hairstyles That Are All Grown Up
If you haven't yet busted out your old tortoiseshell claw clip, now is the time to do it. We were flipping when first caught word that our favorite 1990s hair accessory was making a comeback, and for good reason. Who doesn't love a one-and-done hairstyle without the need of bobby pins, hair ties, and loads of teasing? The beauty in a claw clip is that it can elevate a ho-hum everyday updo (hello, ponytail) into an elegant style that's both functional and fashionable. Check, check. To really jump on the party wagon of claw-clip love, we gathered a few of our favorite ways to rock this vintage (well, kind of) hair accessory, plus the products that'll get you there.
The Double Twisty Half-Up Bun
BUY IT: Enjoy Yourself Blue Multi Marbled Acetate Hair Clip Set, $18; lulus.com
If you’re looking to get a little whimsical, this double-twisted half-up bun featuring Lulu’s Enjoy Yourself Blue Multi Marbled Acetate Hair Clip Set is the way to do it.
The Bob Half-Up
BUY IT: Le Fleur Claw Hair Clip, $10; urbanoutfitters.com
A clear-orange clip strikes the perfect note with a short, wavy bob. It lets your hair do all the talking.
The Messy Half-Up
BUY IT: Small Couture Jaw Clip, $32; nordstrom.com
A little volume, a little texture, and a whole lot of chic. Pair this style with the France Luxe Small Couture Jaw Clip that comes in three marbled shades: Alba (white), Onyx (tan) and Tokyo (tortoiseshell).
The One-Third Up
BUY IT: Open Shape Claw Clip – Gold, $7.99; amazon.com
Have you met the one-third up? She’s breezy, casual, and doesn’t mind if a few strands fall loose. We love her organic style especially when paired with this elegant Open Shape Claw Clip in Gold.
The Messy Top Knot
BUY IT: Octopus Hair Claw, $10; freepeople.com
Let’s lighten up with a top knot that packs all the personality. Use Masuura Co.’s Octopus Hair Claw to get the look. It comes in 21 hues, and you’re going to want them all.
The Voluminous Half-Up
BUY IT: $14; urbanoutfitters.com
If you thought claw clips were out of the question for your thick hair, think again. The large mouth and elongated design of this clip makes it a winner for women who hit the luscious locks jackpot. Pull back the upper half portion of your hair, using your fingers to comb back hair for a windswept look. Don’t worry if you can’t manage every strand—a few loose tendrils around the face keep the look perfectly softy and breezy.