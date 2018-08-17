Classic Haircuts That Will Never Go Out of Style
Like monograms, heirloom silver, and white bedsheets, some haircuts withstand the test of time—and we don't mean the ones that still look fresh after hours of late-summer humidity (although that's definitely a plus). We're talking about the classic cuts that seem to never go out of style, surviving the ups and downs of fashion with the staying power you thought only a can of AquaNet could achieve. We'll just say it flat-out: These enduring styles are a cut above the rest.
Think about it: If you had to pick between a traditional bob and a feathered mullet, which would you choose? Exactly. The bob is only one of several classic styles that won't disappoint, year after year, decade after decade. In fact, we're so confident we won't be retiring these looks anytime soon that we'll venture to call this roster iconic. Whether you seek a short cut or prefer longer locks, flip through to find a timeless haircut you'll want to screenshot and never delete.
These Looks Are Timeless
Perfect Pixie
We love a lady who isn't afraid to kick long locks to the curb for a simply perfect pixie. The look is sophisticated, timeless, and endlessly elegant. Who wouldn't want to channel Aubrey Hepburn and Mia Farrow?
Classic Bob
The classic bob is like a good life-insurance policy: guaranteed to pay off, applicable at any age, and always a wise move. If you keep things simple with minimal layers and smooth styling, this cut will be easy to manage—and eternally "on trend."
Side-Swept Bangs
Consider short side-swept bangs your go-to move for adding personality to a basic cut. The best part: They're super low-hassle. Honestly, any style Reese Witherspoon rocks earns our seal of approval.
Layered Crop
Jane Fonda's 1980s workouts are still streaming on Amazon, so we probably shouldn't be surprised her cuts keep cropping up in our Pinterest feeds. This classic short style scores mega-volume with all-over layers, yet is still low-maintenance enough to make it a lasting go-to.
Shag
Don't let images of ugly-green shag carpeting color your view of this cut. Although this hairstyle is a 70s throwback, it falls firmly into the timeless category, thanks to its versatility: Different lengths, hair textures, and face shapes all work with the shag style. Add a face-framing center part and bangs for a laidback look that'll outlast trends.
French Bob
Marry the traditional bob with European effortlessness, and voilà, you've got the French bob. Often accented by short bangs, this perfectly mussed cut manages to look unkempt and put-together at the same time, which is pretty much what the French are famous for. Whether you're ambling around the Louvre or attending a swanky party, this style works for it all.
Bold Pixie
Halle Berry knows the power of picking a style and sticking with it: She wore this cropped cut for years—and we don't blame her. The tousled top exudes energy, confidence, and exactly the amount of sassiness to make the look memorable.
Blunt Lob
Although this popular cut is newer on the hair scene, it's bound to achieve classic status. The blunt ends, sleek texture, and face-framing silhouette are universally flattering and oh-so-chic. It's no wonder the lob always inspires us to book a haircut ASAP.
Full Bangs
Banish all thoughts of poufy permed bangs, and focus on the fringe that will withstand time and trends: the full bang. Sometimes called the Birkin bang, this cool-girl look is lived-in and not overly styled, which makes it worth repeating. We especially love thick bangs on long hair.
Center-Parted & Layerless
You won't find a simpler style than this long, one-length cut, which is probably why it's so enduring. A center part creates face-framing symmetry, and the lack of layers makes styling a breeze. It's an ideal look for naturally straight or thin hair.
Side-Swept Crop
If you take the plunge on this side-swept crop, expect to hear "You're so brave!" on repeat. The impact factor of this short style simply won't fade. With its deep part and long bangs, it manages to look both fresh and elegant.
Curls Gone Wild
We love that more ladies are letting their curls go wild. Because who can argue with embracing your natural self? But the truth is, au naturel is the original iconic look, since curly-haired girls haven't always had the tools and products to switch things up. To achieve maximum volume, ask your stylist to work in lots of layers, which keep your curls from being weighed down.
Lots of Layers
Who wants to bet all the kids streaming Friends will soon be requesting "the Rachel"? There's a reason this ultra-layered look sparked millions of copycat cuts. Layers are the near-universal trick to voluminous, defined, and flattering haircuts. They rarely fail us—which is why they aren't going anywhere.
Royal Volume
Duchess Kate's coif has captivated the world for years. We suspect her followers track her tresses more closely than we follow our mama's biscuit recipe! This elegant, mid-length look is especially enviable with its impressive volume and large, combed-out curls.
Center-Parted Bangs
Brigitte Bardot made this cut iconic. And gorgeous gals like Christina Hendricks have kept it front-and-center. Credit its appeal to all-over volume and center-parted bangs, which are somehow both glamorous and totally approachable. Make sure you incorporate layers around your face to let the bangs blend.
Angled Bob
There's something demure about this short cut, but it's hardly boring. Since it's stacked in the back and angled in the front, this sleek bob offers the same face-framing effect as layers. In other words, it's flattering on almost anyone. Bangs or no bangs—that's up to you!
Mid-Length with Effortless Waves
This cut is more about the woman who's wearing it than the hair itself. A low-key waves kind of gal is laidback, unfussy, and relentlessly stylish—which, of course, means her haircut has to be all three. For effortless waves and body, keep your cut right below the shoulders and throw some layers in.