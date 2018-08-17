Like monograms, heirloom silver, and white bedsheets, some haircuts withstand the test of time—and we don't mean the ones that still look fresh after hours of late-summer humidity (although that's definitely a plus). We're talking about the classic cuts that seem to never go out of style, surviving the ups and downs of fashion with the staying power you thought only a can of AquaNet could achieve. We'll just say it flat-out: These enduring styles are a cut above the rest.

Think about it: If you had to pick between a traditional bob and a feathered mullet, which would you choose? Exactly. The bob is only one of several classic styles that won't disappoint, year after year, decade after decade. In fact, we're so confident we won't be retiring these looks anytime soon that we'll venture to call this roster iconic. Whether you seek a short cut or prefer longer locks, flip through to find a timeless haircut you'll want to screenshot and never delete.