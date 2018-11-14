Pretty Hairstyles To Try This Christmas
The holiday season is a time to give brand-new looks a try. After all, there will be countless Yuletide photo opportunities, and a festive hairstyle could be just what you need. Curly, short, long, voluminous – we’ve got options for all hair types. Whether you’re in the mood for something casual and flirty or elegant and dramatic there is truly an option for everyone. And, don’t worry. All of these ‘dos are totally, well – doable. In fact, we’re willing to bet you nail them on the first try. Between romantic curls, convenient braids, and classy topknots, you’re sure to find something you love this holiday season. So, put on some delightful Christmas music, make yourself a cup of steaming hot chocolate, and hang the twinkling lights because you’ll be in the holiday spirit more than ever with these gorgeous hairstyles.
Easy Low Bun
Rely on this easy low bun when you are rushed out the door for a Christmas party. You’ll look polished and put together with very little effort.
Dressy Half-Up Style
This ‘do is a welcomed twist on casual, beachy curls. It’s a dressier look achieved with a wand or curling iron; don’t forget to let a few curls fall in the front for a dramatic style.
Looped Half Up-Do
Perfect for Christmas Day, this easy-breezy look can effortlessly go from day to night. It’ll get you through all the holiday festivities.
The Romantic Pony
The romantic pony is the perfect look for unwashed hair. Textured twists help to hide any imperfections. And, it incorporates a gorgeous Christmas ribbon!
The Party Bun
Perfect for a lively holiday party, this style won’t budge while you’re busting a move on the dance floor. Get the tutorial here from The Freckled Fox.
Twisted Ponytail Up-do
Listen ladies, ponytails aren’t just for the gym. This sleek and modern ‘do is sure to score you compliments at the next holiday festivity.
Boho Disco Curls
Keep your ensemble simple, and let the curls steal the show. Achieve this fun look with a curling wand and lots of hairspray.
Half-Up Braid
Romantic and feminine, this half-up bread is perfect for the holidays. Get the tutorial here from Barefoot Blonde.
Headband Up-do
Curly girls, rejoice! If your locks have a mind of their own, this simple hairstyle will tame them into an elegant ‘do.
Rapunzel Braids
Turn your Christmas into a fairytale with this holiday hairstyle. And don’t worry! It’s easier than it looks.
Retro Pinned Back Curl
This retro ‘do pays tribute to the “good ole days”, and it’s sure to turn heads at your next Yuletide event. Get the tutorial here from Sequins & Stripes.
Waterfall Braid
Give this flattering waterfall braid a try for family photos at your next Christmas extravaganza. It’s designed to impress.
Curly Side-Swept Pixie
Highlight your pixie cut with bouncy curls for the holiday season.
Lace Braid Ponytail
Upside Down French Braid
For a modern and fun look, go with the upside down French braid. This Christmas hairstyle will keep your locks in place all night long.