15 Pretty Holiday Hairstyles To Try This Christmas

There’s no better time than the holiday season to try out a festive new look that you maybe would not have otherwise. With countless Yuletide photo opportunities and much quality time to be spent with your family, a holiday hairstyle is just what the elves ordered. Whether you’re in the mood for a retro ponytail, classic chignon bun, or easy half-up style, there is a Christmas look for you—and don’t worry, all of these ‘dos are totally, well, doable. Before your next holiday activity, put on the old-school carols, make yourself a mug of hot chocolate, and grab the hair brush. These stunning Christmas hairstyles will have you in the spirit in no time.