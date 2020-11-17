15 Pretty Holiday Hairstyles To Try This Christmas
There’s no better time than the holiday season to try out a festive new look that you maybe would not have otherwise. With countless Yuletide photo opportunities and much quality time to be spent with your family, a holiday hairstyle is just what the elves ordered. Whether you’re in the mood for a retro ponytail, classic chignon bun, or easy half-up style, there is a Christmas look for you—and don’t worry, all of these ‘dos are totally, well, doable. Before your next holiday activity, put on the old-school carols, make yourself a mug of hot chocolate, and grab the hair brush. These stunning Christmas hairstyles will have you in the spirit in no time.
Ballerina Bun
You don't need a tutu fit for The Nutcracker to rock a classic dancer's bun. Simply brush hair into a smooth low twisted bun, secure with a clear elastic, and finish with dainty pearl accessories. Oh, and don't forget the hair spray.
Shop a set of Amazon's top-selling pearl hair clips here.
French Braid Bun
Learning how to French braid will instantly open up so many possibilities, and this style dresses it up for the holidays by starting with tying a skinny silk scarf onto the top of your braid near the crown. Add extra volume and hold with Kristin Ess' Working Texture Loose Styling Powder.
Classic Topknot Bun
This hairstyle never fails to polish off any ensemble, and a bow is just the added touch that feels right for Christmas. Find the tutorial here.
Wrapped High Pony
You can't go wrong with a super sleek high ponytail that goes from workout to celebration by wrapping a piece of hair around the base to conceal the elastic. Simply pin underneath with bobby pins.
Easy Half-Up Style
We'll never get tired of the trusty half-up hairstyle, especially because it only takes two minutes to master. Simply twist two pieces of hair from each side and secure with a clear elastic. Finish it off with ribbon to match your holiday outfit.
Short Bouffant Half-Up
Get your vintage vibes going with a doubled bouffant half-up style with each layer cinched with sumptuous skinny velvet ribbons.
Ponytail Updo
Feel like a retro Christmas angel with this ponytail-updo hybrid hairstyle. Start by pulling your hair into a half-up style and securing with a clear elastic. Then, combine the rest of your hair with the half-up and tie together with a skinny ribbon.
Bobby-Pinned Ponytail
Odds are, you have an old set of bobby pins lying at the back of your bathroom drawer. Line them up along the side part of a low ponytail and you're set with a chic style.
Curly Ultra-High Pony
Curls are just begging to be gathered into a sassy high ponytail this season. To snag even more volume, gather the top half of your hair into an ultra-high ponytail and then follow up by pulling the rest of your hair into a ponytail just below.
Braided Bun
A simple braid is all it takes to master this casual bun that feels more festive than your usual throw-together. Find the tutorial by Kayley Melissa here.
Chic Chignon
Sometimes you just need something traditional to get the job done on Christmas Eve, and you can look no further than this classic chignon. Find the tutorial here.
Bubble Ponytail
Curls make a bubble ponytail even more exciting of a look—because, volume! Cinch each "bubble" with whatever hair tie or accessory you like, and don’t be afraid to tug on the sections to really ramp up the volume.
Bubble Half-Ponytail
Think of your most faithful half-up ponytail, but turned magical for the season. Use clear elastics to create a "bubble effect" and then cinch each with a stylish barrette like these.
Brushed-Out Waves
You'll catch all the eyes in the room with the Old Hollywood looker. Simply start with big-barrel curls, let them cool completely after styling, and then brush them out before accessorizing with a jeweled headband.
Topsy Tail
A topsy-turvy ponytail is basically one that's been turned inside-out. Now imagine layering a whole bunch of topsy-turvys. Follow the tutorial here to get started.