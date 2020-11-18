15 Textured Choppy Bobs To Inspire Your Next Cut in 2021

There are no shortage of bob-length haircuts stylish enough to convince you to finally make the chop, from the fringed French bob to the retro flippy bob. However, if you find yourself lusting over the coolest, trendiest bob wearers out there, you might want to explore these choppy bobs before heading to the salon next. Choppy bobs consist of many layers, often very short, that are able to create extra volume, body, and movement that classic one-length bobs often lack. So basically, these aren’t falling flat anytime soon.

Luckily there are all sorts of choppy bobs to match your style and hair type, from super textured short bobs that graze the chin to airy long bobs that go lighter on the layers. Accessorize with add-ons like bangs and blunt ends, and you’re able to customize to your heart’s content. Here are 15 choppy bob hairstyles to try in 2021.