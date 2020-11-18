15 Textured Choppy Bobs To Inspire Your Next Cut in 2021
There are no shortage of bob-length haircuts stylish enough to convince you to finally make the chop, from the fringed French bob to the retro flippy bob. However, if you find yourself lusting over the coolest, trendiest bob wearers out there, you might want to explore these choppy bobs before heading to the salon next. Choppy bobs consist of many layers, often very short, that are able to create extra volume, body, and movement that classic one-length bobs often lack. So basically, these aren’t falling flat anytime soon.
Luckily there are all sorts of choppy bobs to match your style and hair type, from super textured short bobs that graze the chin to airy long bobs that go lighter on the layers. Accessorize with add-ons like bangs and blunt ends, and you’re able to customize to your heart’s content. Here are 15 choppy bob hairstyles to try in 2021.
Textured Chin Bob
This is proof that a classic chin bob doesn't have to be boring, thanks to textured layers that act like major volume enhancers.
Textured Chin Bob
A softer take on a choppy bob that is wearable for many different hair types, this cut is all about adding internal layers for extra volume and long layers to create texture.
Blunt Blonde Bob
Hail to the coolest cut in the room, featuring a collarbone-grazing length, blunt ends, and choppy side part.
Textured Curtain Bob
Transform any basic long bob by asking for razored layers and seamlessly snipped curtain bangs that are so much easier to style that other bang types—and instantly make any cut look uber-stylish.
Subtle Stacked Bob
Even those who want a more subtle take on the trend can join in by asking for long, angled layers and slight stacking in the back to create a multi-dimensional bob.
Blunt A-Line Bob
Give a choppy bob a sense of order with a straight-edge middle part and sleek styling. It lets the layers do all the talking with volume and body.
Choppy Chin Bob
Take things up a few extra centimeters for this textured take on a retro French bob with a length that hits above the chin and accentuates the cheekbones, along with a set of wispy bangs.
Angled Caramel Bob
As if this melty hair color didn't already have us calling up the salon, the angled choppiness of the cut itself has us ready for a chop.
Fringed Curly Bob
Curly girls can get in on the action by mastering their own version of choppy layers that help to enhance all the natural volume and texture that those spirals already possess. These extra short layers are working wonders for this fringed long bob.
Face-Framing Long Bob
We're flipping over this wavy flip of a long bob cut, and it's rather low maintenance, thanks to minimal layering that focuses on giving texture to the ends.
Deep Side Chin Bob
Can we say we have a crush on a haircut? Because this trendy short bob has us giving out our number in exchange for these choppy, flippy layers and deep side part.
Super Layered Curls
Ringlets can really take advantage of thicker, choppier layers when you stack them with a deep side part for more volume than even Dolly Parton could muster.
Shaggy Short Bob
It's almost never a bad idea for curtain bangs, if we can bring ourselves to make the chop. This bob gets its signature sass from super short layers and cropped curtain bangs that hit at the cheekbones.
Curly Short Shag
A shag haircut calls for all the layers, texture, and bangs—which makes it a no-brainer as a choppy bob option for curly girls.
Tousled Lob
When trying to give any short cut extra flair, go for angles that accentuate your jawline and textured layers that help it to not fall flat.