Champagne Is a Hair-Color Trend We Don't See Fading
We love a glass of champagne to celebrate a special occasion (or just weekend brunch), but the bubbly drink has also made its way into salons—in the form of a gorgeous hair color. Hair hues inspired by drinks have been an ongoing trend, and champagne has more than proven its staying power. We credit its versatility, which keeps this effervescent color firmly out of the "just another blonde" category. Although it does have a blonde slant, champagne can work on light brunettes and brondes, too. Just like a fizzing glass of champagne, this striking shade, which often has baby pink or peach undertones, is shiny and classy—and we fully intend to keep celebrating it as long as we can. Scroll and see for yourself why champagne has earned a spot in our hair-color canon.
Champagne Balayage
It's not just the Instagram-perfect waves that make this style sing. Hand-painted balayage yields a shiny look with plenty of dimension. Since your roots will stay closer to your natural shade, this is an easy way to tiptoe toward top-to-bottom champagne.
Pearly Champagne
Fulfill your mermaid-hair dreams with this light, almost iridescent shade of champagne. The subtle, baby pink undertones inject a bit of whimsy that your inner little girl will love.
Champagne Sombré
A softer, less contrast-heavy take on ombré, this sombré blends multiple colors to create a creamy champagne finish.
Champagne Blonde With Highlights
Start with a beachy champagne blonde base and add platinum highlights for a look that screams summer. Don't worry if it's not actually warm outside: Champagne won't wash you out in the winter, since it lacks the ashy undertones that can make a paler complexion look dull.
Champagne Bronde
May we suggest calling this silky bronde "rosé champagne"? Hints of blush mingle beautifully with champagne strands for a barely-there pop of pink. Don't be surprised if you feel a little bubblier with this playful style.
Subtle Blush Champagne
Subtle blush highlights add spark to this light champagne blonde without overwhelming it. The spunky bob is optional—but highly recommended.
Buttery Champagne
Although champagne often has a cool undertone, this slightly buttery version has just enough warmth to ease your transition from classic blonde to champagne.
Soft Champagne
Pairing silky blonde with light brunette gives this look a softer, lived-in vibe that we're loving.
Cool Champagne
This lustrous champagne is the epitome of ice-queen cool, yet is still somehow totally approachable. The dramatic, cool undertones make this color ideal for the winter months.
Champagne Honey
Sweeten your champagne with an infusion of honey blonde. The gorgeous warmth suits almost any skin tone, while the shot of champagne banishes brassiness.
Muted Champagne
This dusty champagne blonde is like your favorite pair of jeans: low-key, laidback, and completely acceptable for any season.
Iced Champagne
This multi-dimensional style strikes that sacred middle ground of hair color—not ashy or brassy—by melding warm and icy champagne hues.
Warm Champagne
This gorgeous color combines honey, rose, and bronde in a bubbly trifecta of warm tones.
Champagne With Shadow Roots
This low-maintenance look seamlessly flows from a close-to-your-natural-color "shadow" root to champagne tips. The contrast is eye-catching, but not jarring—and it grows out great.
Peachy Champagne
The hint of peach in this luscious twist on champagne will flatter warm skin tones perfectly.