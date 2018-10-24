Caramel Hair Color is Trending for Fall—Here Are 15 Stunning Examples to Bring to Your Colorist
As far as fall hair goes, we want something fresh, new, and a little bit toasty to fit the season. That's why we aren't calling our colorist for platinum blonde, but honey gold instead. Caramel brown hair is the one color trend for fall that'll make you look wonderfully warm and bright, no matter how you do it. Somewhere between brunette and blonde, this shade instantly puts the pep back in your step, the oomph back in your look. Pick something with zing like golden caramel or rich like caramel cinnamon, as long as you don't miss out on fall's most popular color. Here are 15 gorgeous examples of caramel hair color to show your colorist ASAP.
Warm up Your Hair Color for Fall with These Caramel Shades
Melted Cinnamon
We'll take this caramel-cinnamon melted look over ice, please and thanks. Nothing spices up chestnut brown like this combo, and your locks will show off dimension and movement.
Golden Caramel
This shade feels like basking in an autumn sunset. The gold flecked warm brown is pretty much made for fall, with a glow that will rival the turning of the leaves.
Face-Framing Caramel
The low-maintenance color of our dreams has arrived! By strategically placing a few brightened up caramel pieces around the face, this chestnut mane by colorist Cherin Choi feels totally refreshed. Your attitude will get a boost as well!
Caramel Blonde
Feel lit from within when you embrace golden caramel blonde. Your brunette locks will glow from this festive fall makeover, lending the perfect shine to chilly days and dark nights.
Angled Caramel Bob
An angled bob has just the right amount of sass, and adding an extra shot of caramel to this espresso mane makes it even more stylish. Anyone with an on-the-go lifestyle will appreciate the ease of this look.
Toffee Balayage
Sometimes a girl doesn't want to go subtle. Just like our favorite tortoiseshell sunglasses, this mane is full of chestnut, toffee, caramel, and gold. What a lovely blend to take beyond autumn and into the winter months.
Burnt Caramel
Any autumn chill is totally gone after catching a glimpse of this inviting and warm caramel enhanced lob length cut. Cinnamon tones bring this look to sizzling heights, adding depth to your gorgeous mane.
Beachy Caramel
Who doesn't want strands that look enviously kissed by the sun? Luckily, some well-placed balayage can do that year-round. This look will take you far, and balayage maintenance makes it an easy choice.
Caramel Bob
Give your bob a toasty new look for fall. This chestnut cut is flecked with piecey caramel strands courtesy colorist Johnny Ramirez. It's a seasonal stunner that will make you feel good all over.
Piecey Caramel
We're suddenly craving caramel-chocolate brownies. This piecey swirl infuses some major richness into dark hair, and the highlights will add a bit of sensual texture to your tendrils.
Cold Brew Hair
Did someone order a cold brew coffee? This trending hair color melts into a rich caramel hue, giving your crown a swirling, warm feel that is as touchable as it is beautiful.
Subtle Chestnut Caramel
This warmed up mane is more about bringing fresh dimension to chocolate strands. By sticking with a subtle chestnut caramel color, you're guaranteeing that upkeep won't be too high maintenance.
Butter Caramel Melt
Make a dramatic statement by going dark espresso brown to buttery caramel blonde. This color blend by stylist Carolynn Judd indulges the eye and allows you to rock a signature style.
Honey Caramel Blonde
Can't decide between going light or dark? Bronde is the ultimate compromise. In this inspried brighter version, caramel is the darkest hue coating the roots, while a honey blonde covers the ends. Dare we say it, but your new nickname might be "Crème Brûlée."
Cinnamon Balayage
Are you ready for bonfires and apple tarts? We see you wrapped in sumptuous flannel accompanied by warmed up locks coated in a rich cinnamon caramel blend. This look is easily taken into the winter, and will keep you warm on chilly nights.