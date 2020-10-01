Butterfly Clips Are Back From the 90s and Begging To Be Fall 2020's Favorite Hair Accessory

As much as we are nostalgic for all of our favorite hair trends of decades past, we're not crazy enough to blindly welcome everything back from the graveyard that is Claire's clearance bin. That's why the retro hair accessories that come back around aren't the neon pink fluffy scrunchies and rhinestone-encrusted daisy clips that lined the aisles, but the ones that feel a little more timeless like the tortoiseshell claw clip and classic banana clip. They aren't here to haunt us, but to bring us back to humbler times before Dyson hair dryers and fancy balayage hair color. We're talking frosted tip times here, and nothing will humble you like looking back at those pictures.

Right now, we're peeping the comeback of butterfly clips, the 1990s hair accessory trend we once bulk-bought at the mall. They're small, versatile, and packed with personality. While they once might have been used with a heavy hand back in the day—no hairstyle should call for ten butterfly clips—we still vow that the accessory can add just a touch of playfulness to any boring hair day, even in 2020.

Butterfly clips were typically used to pull back sections of hair from the crown of the head, which served to keep hair out of your eyes and give you about as much sass as your aunt on the day HomeGoods puts the Christmas decorations out. Nowadays, just one or two butterfly clips can be used to add both nostalgia and a pinch of fun to any day, which is something we can certainly get on board with right now. Use to pull hair into a half-up style, to accentuate the length of a braid, or to keep bangs out of your face.

So if you're ready to give this nostalgic hair accessory trend another go—why not?—or have someone (maybe a little one?) in mind that would love to rock them, shop these modern butterfly clips that feel just right for fall and all the festive outdoor activities that come along with the season.