Ditch the Ponytail! Here Are 17 Pretty Bun Hairstyles to Try Now
To put it simply, a bun is the hair salve that soothes all troubles. When you're running late, a low bun will have you looking polished and put-together in mere seconds. When you're leaning on third-day hair filled with dry shampoo, a messy topknot will hold up like a dream all day. And when you're grasping for an occasion-worthy look that doesn't require heat tools or two hours of prep time, a classic chignon or braided bun will see you through, even when attending a sweaty June wedding in the South. No matter your hair emergency, feel free to let these 17 pretty bun hairstyles (with easy tutorials and fun accessories!) do the work. We've got the inspiration, all you need is the hair tie.
Ballerina Bun
We might have given up the tulle tutus and silk slippers long ago, but the classic ballerina bun is here to stay. It makes any outfit look extra put-together, especially when accented with a pretty pearl barrette.
Half-Up Bun
A half-up bun adds a pop of personality to your loose mane any day, especially when paired with a trendy hair tie.
Sleek Braided Topknot
Your beach hair game just got a whole lot stronger. It's as easy as 1, 2, 3. Start with a ponytail, braid the length, then twist it all into a bun. Scarf optional! (But way cuter.)
French Braid Bun
Once we learn how to French braid, life gets so much better. Start by tying a cheetah print scarf at the base near your crown, and you're set with a statement-making style. Make the most of the braid with Kristen Ess' Working Texture Loose Styling Powder.
Easy Low Bun
Give yourself two extra minutes in the morning to throw this low bun together. Pick a pretty headband to cap off the look.
Shop the braided velvet headband here, and find the tutorial by Lauren Davis here.
Space Buns
A bun so nice we just had to have it twice! This weekend-ready style is perfect when you feel like trying something playful.
Cuffed Bun
Nothing jazzes up a messy topknot—which, to our utter happiness, takes only seconds to style—like a cool bun cuff.
Curly Twist Bun
Curly girls, listen up! This bun is just for you and feels so much more special than your basic bun.
Braided Bun
Say hello to your second-day hair savior. This bun is quick, easy, and heatless—making it a no-brainer for a mid-week refresh.
Curly Topknot
Let those curls do all of the talking. Pull your ringlets up high and finish into an easy bun. Accessorize with these affordable barrettes and bobby slides to make it even more occasion-worthy.
Classic Chignon
This bun fits in at every occasion, no matter how casual or formal. For a wedding or party look, tease up the crown and add a pretty accessory to dress it up.
Half-Up Topknot
A half-up topknot takes two seconds—so why not? A metal bun cuff finishes the look.
Wrapped Braid Bun
She's the Greek goddess of braid buns: the S-curve braided updo. It'll have the compliments flooding in all day.
Triple Dutch Braid Bun
Embrace your inner bun queen with this topknot accented with three upside-down Dutch braids. We're filing this style under #goals.
Classic Topknot Bun
When it doubt, topknot it out. Give your bun a dose of polish with a pretty bow.
Messy Low Bun
It doesn't get any more relatable than a second-day hair messy bun, does it? Say what you want, but it's a classic.
Triple Low Buns
Why settle for one bun, when you can have three? Start with three ponytails before twisting your hair into buns. It's a fun take on a signature low bun.