Brown Ombré Hair Color Ideas

By Mary Shannon Wells
Credit: Instagram/@cristen_smith
If you're new to coloring your hair or you don't want a drastic change, an ombré look might be just what you need. Traditionally, ombré hair colors transition from a darker color at the roots to a lighter color at the tips. With hand-painted techniques like balayage, ombré color jobs look more natural than ever. Sombré, or subtle ombré, is an even more light-handed version of the trend. There are some incredible hair color ideas for brunettes that every dark-haired girl will be obsessed with stealing. If you want a more drastic brown ombré hair color, try out the season's trends like ashy mushroom brown or rose brown. If you're looking for a little warmth, try caramel, honey, or copper ombré. Whether you have dark brown hair or light brown hair, there are plenty of options for you. Bring pictures to your stylist so you're on the same page about what you want, and get your ombré on.
Start Slideshow

1 of 15

Chocolate Caramel Ombré

Credit: Instagram/@cristen_smith

This rich color fades from a neutral brunette to a shiny, sunny caramel.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

Super Sombré

Credit: Pinterest

Sombré, or subtle ombré, is becoming the new norm with delicate color techniques like balayage. This sombré might be the most understated we’ve seen, and it looks so natural and healthy. This would be a great idea for someone who’s never colored her hair before.

3 of 15

Ashy Ombré

Credit: Instagram/@rachellemariano.che

Ashy hair colors are trending right now, and an ombré or sombré look is an easy way to try a smoky color and grow it out naturally.

Advertisement

4 of 15

Ribbon Highlights Into Ombré

Credit: Instagram/@jandrewserna

Instead of a stark change in color, this stylist used ribbon highlights in a sandy bronde to transition from a deep espresso.

5 of 15

Dark to Milk Chocolate Sombré

Credit: Instagram/@hairbybrittanyy

This subtle ombré flows naturally from a deep brunette to a pearly brown.

6 of 15

Copper Ombré

Credit: Pinterest

If you’re a brunette who has natural auburn undertones or highlights, a coppery ombré would blend well with your color.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 15

Melted Honey Ombré

Credit: Instagram/@hairbyjpark

Melted honey paints the perfect picture for this smooth ombré job.

8 of 15

Greige Ombré

Credit: Instagram/@hairby_chrissy

Greige hair, a combination of grey and beige, can be worn by blondes or brunettes, but an ombré or sombré will be the easiest transition for brunettes.

9 of 15

Sunkissed Espresso Ombré

Credit: Instagram/@bestofbalayage

With roots in an almost-black brown, this balayage ombré trickles down to sunkissed, honey-hued ends.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 15

Rose Brown Sombré

Credit: Instagram/@colourguruu

Rose brown hair is rose gold’s brunette counterpart, and it looks amazing when it’s subtly woven into a brunette base.

11 of 15

Mushroom Brown Sombré

Credit: Instagram/@number_76

One of the most popular hair colors right now, mushroom brown, makes for an ideal subtle hint to the smoky trend.

12 of 15

Ombré Ends

Credit: Instagram/@anhcotran

Ombré hair color doesn’t have to be a drastic change, as these highlighted ends show.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 15

Dusty Lavender Ombré

Credit: Instagram/@kimwasabi

Melodramatic purple is already being called the new millennial pink, and this ashen ombré is a cool way to wear it.

14 of 15

Chestnut Sombré

Credit: Instagram/@anhcotran

Chestnut layers add depth and warmth to an extra dark brunette base.

15 of 15

Bronde Ombré

Credit: Pinterest/Hair Color Rehab

This beautiful blend of color creates a seamless mix between brunette and blonde that’s perfect for anyone whose color naturally falls between.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Mary Shannon Wells