Brown Ombré Hair Color Ideas

If you're new to coloring your hair or you don't want a drastic change, an ombré look might be just what you need. Traditionally, ombré hair colors transition from a darker color at the roots to a lighter color at the tips. With hand-painted techniques like balayage , ombré color jobs look more natural than ever. Sombré, or subtle ombré, is an even more light-handed version of the trend. There are some incredible hair color ideas for brunettes that every dark-haired girl will be obsessed with stealing. If you want a more drastic brown ombré hair color, try out the season's trends like ashy mushroom brown or rose brown. If you're looking for a little warmth, try caramel, honey, or copper ombré. Whether you have dark brown hair or light brown hair, there are plenty of options for you. Bring pictures to your stylist so you're on the same page about what you want, and get your ombré on.