Brown Ombré Hair Color Ideas
Chocolate Caramel Ombré
This rich color fades from a neutral brunette to a shiny, sunny caramel.
Super Sombré
Sombré, or subtle ombré, is becoming the new norm with delicate color techniques like balayage. This sombré might be the most understated we’ve seen, and it looks so natural and healthy. This would be a great idea for someone who’s never colored her hair before.
Ashy Ombré
Ashy hair colors are trending right now, and an ombré or sombré look is an easy way to try a smoky color and grow it out naturally.
Ribbon Highlights Into Ombré
Instead of a stark change in color, this stylist used ribbon highlights in a sandy bronde to transition from a deep espresso.
Dark to Milk Chocolate Sombré
This subtle ombré flows naturally from a deep brunette to a pearly brown.
Copper Ombré
If you’re a brunette who has natural auburn undertones or highlights, a coppery ombré would blend well with your color.
Melted Honey Ombré
Melted honey paints the perfect picture for this smooth ombré job.
Greige Ombré
Greige hair, a combination of grey and beige, can be worn by blondes or brunettes, but an ombré or sombré will be the easiest transition for brunettes.
Sunkissed Espresso Ombré
With roots in an almost-black brown, this balayage ombré trickles down to sunkissed, honey-hued ends.
Rose Brown Sombré
Rose brown hair is rose gold’s brunette counterpart, and it looks amazing when it’s subtly woven into a brunette base.
Mushroom Brown Sombré
One of the most popular hair colors right now, mushroom brown, makes for an ideal subtle hint to the smoky trend.
Ombré Ends
Ombré hair color doesn’t have to be a drastic change, as these highlighted ends show.
Dusty Lavender Ombré
Melodramatic purple is already being called the new millennial pink, and this ashen ombré is a cool way to wear it.
Chestnut Sombré
Chestnut layers add depth and warmth to an extra dark brunette base.
Bronde Ombré
This beautiful blend of color creates a seamless mix between brunette and blonde that’s perfect for anyone whose color naturally falls between.