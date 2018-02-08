40 Brown Hairstyles with Blonde Highlights That Are Too Pretty To Pass Up

Just because you have naturally blonde or brunette hair doesn't mean that you can't ever dip your toes—er, strands—into the opposite side of the hair color spectrum. That's what we call getting the best of both worlds. For brunettes, it's incredibly easy to lighten up your overall look and embrace a more multi-dimensional mane by adding a few strokes of golden blonde here, a couple drizzles of honey there.

There's almost never a bad time to add some fresh, bright blonde onto a brunette base, no matter the season or reason. Whether you're drawn to wonderfully blended looks like tortoiseshell brown, subtle tweaks like a caramel blonde color melt, or unexpected shades like smoky ash bronde, there is a gorgeous new hue just waiting to be taken to the salon. Here are 40 brown hair ideas with blonde highlights to find inspiration.