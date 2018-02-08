40 Brown Hairstyles with Blonde Highlights That Are Too Pretty To Pass Up
Just because you have naturally blonde or brunette hair doesn't mean that you can't ever dip your toes—er, strands—into the opposite side of the hair color spectrum. That's what we call getting the best of both worlds. For brunettes, it's incredibly easy to lighten up your overall look and embrace a more multi-dimensional mane by adding a few strokes of golden blonde here, a couple drizzles of honey there.
There's almost never a bad time to add some fresh, bright blonde onto a brunette base, no matter the season or reason. Whether you're drawn to wonderfully blended looks like tortoiseshell brown, subtle tweaks like a caramel blonde color melt, or unexpected shades like smoky ash bronde, there is a gorgeous new hue just waiting to be taken to the salon. Here are 40 brown hair ideas with blonde highlights to find inspiration.
Blended Balayage
Get the most bang for your buck by focusing largely on the ends and incorporating a whole scheme of hair colors, from chocolate brown to caramel to honey blonde. This stunning blend is loaded with personality.
Dark Brown Hair with Caramel Blonde Highlights
These roots are super dark, contrasting with bold and striking caramel blonde balayage around the face and towards the ends. The strongest highlights will call attention to your beaming face.
Chocolate Brown Hair with Beige Blonde Highlights
The goal of this look is to make everything mold together seamlessly for a rich finished color. The pure chocolate brown is matched with a neutral beige blonde for a unified palette.
Short Brown Hair with Blonde Highlights
This cool-toned brown bob got some cool-toned blonde to match, making it a perfect sandy color. Lighter shades on the top tresses give the impression of hours spent basking in the sun.
Tortoiseshell Brown Hair with Honey Blonde Highlights
Tortoiseshell hair—the blend of chocolate brown, chestnut, caramel, and honey—is one of the trendiest hair colors for brunettes ever. Adding a little extra honey blonde in the look makes for an even more statement-making style.
Cool-Blonde Balayage
If your hair is already blessed with a cool brown base, invest in a few key pieces of icy blonde around the face to lighten things up with little-to-no maintenance needed.
Platinum Blonde Money Piece
If you're interested in giving dark brown hair a zing of very light blonde, less is more. Enhance the face-framing pieces with platinum blonde, and blend the color around the face. Solid brown gets instant style.
Ash Brown Hair with Golden Blonde Ombré
We never thought such a pretty waterfall of color was possible before setting our eyes on this wavy mane. Starting with a medium cool brown and ending in a perfect buttery blonde, these tresses almost drip with gold.
Sparkling Mocha
For the subtlest kick of color that still feels like a statement, request blended baby balayage throughout in a warm golden shade. The highlights add a gleam of brightness to a mocha hair color.
Toffee Blonde Babylights
Give your complexion an almost metallic golden glow with complementary caramel babylights on warm brown hair. Then brush out and smooth the hair for extra shine.
Ashy Brown Hair with Icy Blonde Highlights
The cool blue-gray tones in this ashy brown hair look even more eye-catching with fine icy blonde highlights throughout the layers.
Dark Brown Hair with Face-Framing Blonde
This ashy dark-as-coal brown takes well to bold face-framing touches of golden blonde. Caramel tones are added throughout to bridge the gap between these two striking colors.
Warm Bronze
If you're stuck between wanting more blonde and more red in your hair tone, choose a tawny toffee blonde and go heavy on the balayage. Hints of bronze add subtle personality to the blend.
Iced Mocha
For a super low-maintenance approach, ask to focus around the face on those flattering "money pieces," with subtle touches of balayage throughout to tie it all together. It's a style you'll be sure not to grow out of.
Ashy Brown Hair with Honey Blonde Highlights
Ashy brown locks lean towards cool tones, such as silver, rather than warm tones, such as the reds and golds in chestnut browns. This ashy light brown gets a touch of warmth with honey highlights to create a cohesively cool style.
Brown Hair with Platinum Babylights
Adding super subtle platinum highlights adds intense dimension to dark chocolate brown hair. Tread lightly, as highlights this much lighter than the base color can go too far if done heavily.
Tortoiseshell Melt
We won't ever get over how absolutely dreamy this multi-dimensional color is, especially how it melts from dark brown all the way to golden honey. The addition of bold highlights adds even more complexity and drama to this look.
Warm Blonde Melt
Choose golden, honey, and caramel tones to create a color melt from chocolate brown roots. It's guaranteed to light up the whole look.
Ash Brown Lob with Cool Blonde Balayage
It's easy to underestimate the cool factor behind ashy tones, but don't be afraid to be a little late to the party. This very dark ashy brown shade works well in tandem with beigy blondes for a multi-dimensional look.
Sandy Brown Crop with Blonde Highlights
We love a crop with long side-swept bangs. This edgy style has the perfect balance of a light brown base that's amplified with highlights and lowlights.
Strawberry Blonde-Tinged Curls
Brown curls can get an easy update with subtle blonde balayage that focuses on the ends. It makes ringlets and spirals glow a little extra.
Ice Blonde Balayage
Darker cool-toned brunettes can keep with the flow of things by adding balayage in other cool tones like ice blonde. Keep the roots dark, and blend down seamlessly.
Heavy Golden Blonde Balayage Highlights
If you're naturally brunette but want to be blonde, this is a great option to keep things low-maintenance. Ask for robust hair color from midway down to the ends in the blonde of your choice, but blending with the dark roots to minimize grow-out lines.
Dark Brown Hair with Heavy Blonde Balayage
This dark brown mane makes a statement with platinum ombré ends, which will still grow out flatteringly and make touch-ups not as frequent.
Chestnut Brown Hair with Face-Framing Blonde
This dark chocolate hair color gets a boost from face-framing golden highlights. Subtle chestnut highlights add extra warmth throughout.
Curly Brown Hair with Blonde Highlights
Nothing revives some dark brown ringlets like golden blonde highlights. Curls are often approached with a free-hand technique, such as balayage, to give dimension without completely transforming your hair color.
Chestnut Brown Hair with Soft Blonde Ombré
The sun-kissed lower half of this hairstyle makes it look silky smooth and buttery soft. The butterscotch tone of the blonde works with the warmer brown shade perfectly.
Dark Brown Lob with Buttery Blonde Balayage
This playful style uses very determined touches of lighter blonde to really play up the dark chocolate brown color of the lob-length cut. The long layers in this wavy cut are certain to ripple on a breezy beach.
Bronde Stacked Bob
Where does the brown start and blonde end? That's the point! This perfectly blended stacked bob is our answer for defining the term: bronde.
Baby Caramel Melt
It's almost like you're transitioning to blonde—but without any of the upkeep or harsh grow-out. Keep a shadow root in your natural color and finish with a delicate melt of caramel blonde color.
Light Brown Hair with Amber Blonde Highlights
We can't imagine a better pairing than this sweet cola brown and buttery honey blonde. They come together for a pretty cream soda finish.
Dark Brown Hair with Blonde Highlights
This look injects some life into dark chocolate brown locks using thin, very subtle blonde highlights. The touches of blonde catch light in a way that a solid brown shade lacks.
Chocolate Brown Hair with Caramel Blonde Balayage
These sweet-as-sugar, caramel-tinted honey blonde highlights are enough to make us book an appointment at our salon right now. Keep tantalizing pieces of the dark brown base to peek through.
Light Brown Hair with Blonde Highlights
This light brown lob gets an icy touch with platinum blonde highlighting from roots to ends. Feathering calls attention to the subtle contrast between these well-suited shades.
Medium Brown Hair with Buttery Blonde Highlights
This tousled mane of hair makes the most of its natural thickness. The stylist added a touch of golden highlights starting at the crown, working down to a brilliant blonde with artful balayage strokes.
Sandy Brown Hair with Blonde Highlights
It's hard to go wrong with sandy brown hair, unless you're leaving it flat in color. Inject some personality into the beige tone with blonde highlights that complement the neutral natural color.
Brown Hair with Copper Blonde Highlights
This cinnamon brown hair benefits from some copper and blonde highlighting, especially around the face. The highlights make the spicy brown base look that much yummier.
Medium Brown Hair with Blonde Highlights
If you have neutral brown hair, honey-beige highlights are the way to stick with your tone and also lighten things up. This balayage was done with a heavy hand for added flair.
Light Brown Hair with Natural Honey Highlights
This cohesive look uses a shade or two lighter than the base color with highlights that blend into the natural brown. Ask for smudged roots to make this style low-maintenance.
Layered Brown Hair with Strawberry Blonde Balayage
This chunkier balayage starts closer to the dark brown roots, making quite the cherry-cola statement. Strawberry blonde highlights make the red in this blend pop.