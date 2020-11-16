Brunettes, take note—because it's an exciting year to be you. Between warm tones like cinnamon, chestnut, and caramel; and cool ones like ash, cacao, and burgundy; brown hair color opens up a world of possibilities that feels anything but boring. It's the ultimate base color that can go in a million different directions, starting with something as simple as a few strokes of balayage.

From season to season, this versatile hair shade makes it easy to revamp and revitalize your mane. Feeling dull? Hit the refresh button with touches of honey and caramel. Feeling bold? Make your mark with moody mocha or earthy ash. Whatever you do, don't sleep on these fresh and fabulous brown hair color ideas to try this year.