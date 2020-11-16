The Most Stunning Brown Hair Colors To Try

Updated May 17, 2022
Credit: @thebalaybabe_

Brunettes, take note—because it's an exciting year to be you. Between warm tones like cinnamon, chestnut, and caramel; and cool ones like ash, cacao, and burgundy; brown hair color opens up a world of possibilities that feels anything but boring. It's the ultimate base color that can go in a million different directions, starting with something as simple as a few strokes of balayage

From season to season, this versatile hair shade makes it easy to revamp and revitalize your mane. Feeling dull? Hit the refresh button with touches of honey and caramel. Feeling bold? Make your mark with moody mocha or earthy ash. Whatever you do, don't sleep on these fresh and fabulous brown hair color ideas to try this year.

1 of 22

Chocolate Ombré

Credit: @natalieannhair

This color combo doesn't quit. Melting a dark mocha base into bronzed chocolate ends, this ombré look is made for those who want to embrace their dark locks for the cooler months, but don't want monotone color.

2 of 22

Cinnamon Brown

Credit: @mizzchoi

It's spicy, alright. This cinnamon brown makes any brunette look warmed-up and cooler-than-cool in an instant.

3 of 22

Sparkling Mocha

Credit: @wavesofhairbyjayme

Stay on the dark side, featuring the subtlest of baby balayage highlights. The blunt long cut makes it even more stylish.

4 of 22

Melted Caramel Ombré

Credit: @megan.e.grimm

You can't go wrong with caramel. It instantly revives brunette strands and transitions from season to season seamlessly.

5 of 22

Hazelnut Balayage

Credit: @nikkilee901

We'll take our mocha with a few shots of hazelnut, please. Stylist Nikki Lee added subtle touches of light to a deep base.

6 of 22

Ginger Brown

Credit: @hairbybritny

If you naturally find warm tones appealing, try taking warm brown to the next level by adding a gingery red tint to your base color. Lighter strands brighten up the face.

7 of 22

Ash Brown

Credit: @hair_bynikki85

This cool-toned color goes almost mushroom brown. Sticking with only cool to neutral brown and blonde shades is the ultimate key to getting the earthy tint on this angled lob by stylist Carolynn Judd.

8 of 22

Cold Brew Brown

Credit: @thebalaybabe_

These locks look like our iced coffee after we pour in a splash of almond milk and watch it slowly melt its way down. The deliciously rich ombré finish is just what we ordered.

9 of 22

Soft Chestnut

Credit: @mizzchoi

Wait, this isn't natural? Colorist Cherin Choi took dark brown hair and transformed it into a warm chestnut shade that looks absolutely made for her happy client. 

10 of 22

Bright Bronde

Credit: @stephengarrison

Nothing says summertime like a deep brunette with golden rays of sunshine. It's melted together to make the look gloriously easy to grow out.

11 of 22

Cacao Brown

Credit: @riawna

Tip-toeing the line between brown and black, this cacao shade is a dark brunette's dream. It adds the perfect amount of depth and richness to already-dark locks. 

12 of 22

Tortoiseshell Balayage

Credit: Pinterest/Stay Glam

A mix of chocolate, caramel, honey, and golden blonde, this brown hair color is as multi-dimensional as it gets. And with highlights applied below the crown, this mesmerizing look will  grow out seamlessly.

13 of 22

Balayaged Money Piece

Credit: @hair_bykate

If you would prefer to keep your natural color or go all-over dark brown at the salon, you can still add a touch of bright color by highlighting the pieces of hair that frame your face on each side. It's the most flattering spot for hair color. 

14 of 22

Golden Brunette

Credit: @katiecartwright901

Bring the sunlight to you with a headful of golden blonde babylights that give fresh life to classic brown hair. Babylights subtly blend with this brunette's natural color.

15 of 22

Contrasting Babylights

Credit: @hairbyolya

Liven up ultra-dark espresso locks with ashy babylights. It's low maintenance with a high return on style, which is exactly what we need during busy months.

16 of 22

Rose Quartz Brunette

Credit: @coloredbycaitlin

Take a walk on the wild side in 2021—because what's there to lose? Make sure you ask for color that is easily transitional to avoid constant touch-ups. 

17 of 22

Honey Balayage

Credit: @stephengarrison

Nothing brightens up a chocolate base like warm blonde balayage. It's perfectly piecey and enviously sun-kissed, courtesy colorist Stephen Garrison.

18 of 22

Smoky Brunette

Credit: @hellorae_hair

Talk about a total smoke show. This color melt blends dark cacao with smoky ash tones, and that's just about as cool as it gets.

19 of 22

Warm Bronde

Credit: @styled_by_carolynn

It's the Switzerland of hair color:  Neutral, but always making a good impression. Take your summer blonde into fall by blending warm brown and honey shades.

20 of 22

Tawny Touches

Credit: @gardneredmunds

Don't forget about tawny brown. The warm caramel-esque color deserves a little love and makes this bob even more razor-sharp chic.

21 of 22

Cherry Cola Balayage

Credit: Instagram/@lorealpro

With hints of honey-caramel brown and deep burgundy red, this doesn't make you choose between all the beautiful color options. These striking highlights show just the right amount of creative spirit.

22 of 22

Burgundy Brown

Credit: @chrisgreenehair

When you're a brunette on the outside, but a redhead in your soul, this rich burgundy by colorist Chris Greene will meet you halfway. This warmed-up shade is perfect for summer or fall.

