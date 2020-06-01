Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If You Want Super Shiny Hair That Grows Faster, This Is the Only Type of Brush You Should Use

Contrary to popular belief, not all hair brushes are created equal. In fact, each type of hair brush is made for a specific purpose: the ultra-gentle Wet Brush for detangling, a round brush for blow-drying, and for everything else? It gets tricky. Pick a basic paddle brush, and you’ll be fine and dandy. Nothing special. But if you want a brush that makes your hair look noticeably shinier, instantly gets rid of frizz, and stimulates your scalp for healthier hair overall, you need a boar bristle brush.

Think we’re being dramatic? The most expensive basic hair brush in the world—well, that we know of—is a boar bristle brush. The iconic Mason Pearson rings in at over $200 and is proven to strengthen hair health and stimulate hair growth for those with fine or thinning hair. Moreover, boar bristle brushes are great for coarser hair types (curly and thick hair included) because they keep breakage at bay and don’t totally mess up textured hair patterns.

The magic lies in the bristles. As you brush, the bristles distribute your natural scalp oils evenly throughout your hair, which makes it look shinier overall, eliminates oily scalp buildup (goodbye, dry shampoo), and coats your hair with a little frizz-fighting oomph. All the while, the bristles are also exfoliating and stimulating your scalp, which helps with promoting hair growth and healthier strands. All things that not only cater to those with fine or thinning hair, but every gal who owns a brush.

To get the most out of your boar bristle brush, we recommend using a gentle detangling brush like the ever-dependable Wet Brush and then using the boar bristle brush on dry hair to distribute oils and get that boost of shine that’ll have you strutting with a little extra pep in your step.

Start easy with this set from Amazon that includes an extra miniature brush for whenever you need to gussy up on the go, and then who knows, maybe one day you’ll be a Mason Pearson gal. That’s what a little shine can do to a woman.

