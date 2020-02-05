20 Short Blonde Hairstyles to Bring Straight to the Salon

By Kaitlyn Yarborough
Credit: @hairby_chrissy

When you're sitting in the salon chair, it's easy to chicken out and ask for "the usual." Wash, trim, and you're on your merry way. But just for a second, in that swiveling salon chair, you might think, 'if only I could finally just speak up and say that I want a bob, or a lob, or even a pixie cut.' That's why we rounded up these super flattering short haircuts: to inspire you to speak up and get that bob, sis. 

All blondes can bear to have a little more fun, and you'll find mounds of it in all of these short blonde hairstyles. From fringed bobs to blunt lobs to textured crops, these short haircuts for blondes are the only inspiration you need to finally make that chop. Pin one of these flattering cuts for later, show them to your stylist, and live your best short-cut blonde life ever. 

Textured Chin Bob

Credit: @styled_by_carolynn

This cut is the ultimate antidote to long, flat hair, and will add some texture and sass to your strands. 

Layered Curly Lob

Credit: @misahara5

If you're blessed with curls, you're already set with volume when given the right hairstyle. A layered lob should give you all the volume you could ask for!

Straight Lob

Credit: @robsonsouzaoficial1

You can't go wrong with this tried-and-true haircut. It's ultra-flattering on pretty much everyone. 

Curly Tendril Bob

Credit: @bobbyeliot

Let those spirals rule your style with a French-girl bob like this one. Layers are the most important ingredient to ask for in the salon.

Curly Shoulder Cut

Credit: @leysahairandmakeup

Fully flaunt those ringlets with this flattering cut for curly-haired gals. Make sure to ask for layers so you can get the volume and texture you want. 

Blunt Collarbone Cut

Credit: @hairby_chrissy

Feign the most thickness ever with a blunt lob-length hairstyle. Add texture and a deep side part to copy this trendy take on the classic cut.

Slightly A-Line Bob

Credit: @chrisjones_hair

Ask for a blunt bob cut with subtle graduation (which means it falls slightly shorter in the back!) to add easy volume and lift. You can easily part your hair on the side or try a cute middle part with this cut, depending on your preference.

Textured Straight Bob

Credit: @chrisjones_hair

You don't need to have natural curls or heat-styled waves to rock a textured bob. Add some styling moose and a few beachy waves, and voila! You've got yourself a cute 'do.

Curly Collarbone Cut

Credit: @styledbysabrina

Embrace your natural curls with all things texture. Bangs and lots of layers are the key to mastering this look. 

Vintage Shoulder Cut

Credit: @brittsully

Go with this throwback style if you're looking to turn heads. Consider clips and barrettes your new best friends. 

Textured Curly Cut

Credit: @leysahairandmakeup

Short hairstyles help curls live up to their fullest, bounciest, most voluminous potential. Don't believe us? Look at this cut.

Fringed Chin Bob

Credit: @mizzchoi

Repeat after us: wispy bangs are always a good idea. Pair them with a bob, and you're set.

Thick Collarbone Lob

Credit: @hairby_chrissy

If you were needing any more inspiration to make the chop, let us introduce you to this lob.

Deep Side Chin Bob

Credit: @natalieannehair

Hot tip: Adding an itsy-bitsy braid to your hair part immediately gives a punch of style to an easy bob any day. 

Classic Blunt Bob

Credit: @hairbysare_

This cut keeps things short and sweet, which is exactly why it makes the perfect beginner foray into the world of bobs. 

Curly Mini Bob

Credit: @evanjosephcurls

This unique bob cut will flatter your face, add texture to your hair, and show off your jawline—all in one cute, summer-friendly cut. 

Curly Cheekbone Crop

Credit: @ortseiri

This will be the coolest caramel-blonde curly cut in the room, every time. Plus, this haircut will do a great job at accentuating those cheekbones.

Retro Flipped Bob

Credit: @justinemarjan

Can you say iconic? A sleek, short chin bob can be styled in so many different ways. Flip out your ends and smooth your roots down with gel for a statement-making nighttime look. 

Shaggy Lob

Credit: @mizzchoi

Take this photo straight to the hair salon if you're ready for bangs, layers, and all the confidence. 

Tousled Side Lob

Credit: @natalieannehair

Give your long bob haircut a touch of vintage flair with a deep side part and big brushed-out curls. Bobby pins and barrettes will be your best accessory to add a little bit of elegance to this already-classic cut. 

