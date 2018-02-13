The Most Beautiful Blonde Hair Colors to Try This Year

Do blondes really have more fun? We can neither confirm nor deny, but these beautiful blonde hair color ideas have us itching to try it out. If winter weather has given your beauty routine a major case of cabin fever, we've got your ticket to somewhere sunny; or if your in-season color is fading and ready for an update, we've got all the options.

Whether channeling a platinum shade à la Marilyn Monroe or our favorite color crush, ash blonde, we're finding inspiration to help you update your 'do at your next hair appointment on all ends of the blonde spectrum. These blonde colors complement complexions of all types and will leave you feeling fresh and fabulous. Pinterest beauty board ready? Let's go get inspired.