17 Show-Stopping Styles for Blonde Curly Hair
If blondes supposedly have more fun, do curly blondes have the most? Is having both curly and blonde hair considered a beauty power move? Do such silky, springy strands even get frizzy? (These are the hard-hitting questions, folks.) If styling curly blonde hair has you frazzled, you can embrace your natural curls with some easy tricks. Some quick and simple hairstyles let those with curly hair get in on the styling action. We're talking ponytails and half-ups, twists and braids—they're all on the menu. Sure, honey-hued and buttery blonde curls might never truly outgrow their wily ways (thank goodness!), but we wouldn't want it any other way. Here are 17 easy hairstyles for blonde curly hair that will turn your most uninspired hair days into show-stopping ones.
Clipped Half-Up Style
A quick half-up style does the work when you have curly "Carrie Bradshaw" hair. An easy bar clip just gives a touch of style without being complicated.
Easy Twisted Ponytail
With just a few twists, your curls will be back and out of your way. A few bobby pins keep this style in place, and you can dress up this easy look with a jeweled pin. Find the tutorial here.
Bubble Half-Up Style
Like the bubble ponytail, a bubble half-up is even more fun when paired with curls. Bring two sections together at the top to create a ponytail. Add an elastic every 3-4 inches and gently loosen the hair. Add to the look with a few stylish accessories.
Braided Low Pony
This style is giving us major Nordic vibes, and we're here for it. Starting around your temples, braid two small sections of hair and secure with clear elastics. Pull the rest of your hair into a low ponytail, and wrap the two braids around the base.
Classic High Pony
The trick to getting this volume-packed pony: layering two ponytails. This style needs some texture to keep the trick hidden, so it's perfect for curly hair. The top ponytail gives you all the lift you'd ever need, while the hidden ponytail right underneath makes your pony look longer.
Pretty Pins
Luckily for you curly-haired ladies, your spirals are already dressed up. Just add a few jeweled pins, and you're set with a five-minute formal look.
Shaggy Curls
Nothing has come back stronger than the shag, and your curls will make the most of this classic cut. It works with your natural curl. Short, choppy bangs are equal parts sweet and edgy.
Half-Up Bun
For short blonde curly hair, it doesn't get much easier than this. As in, you don't have to mess with intricate updos or crazy braids. Win-win. Pull the top half of your hair into a ponytail, twist it into a bun, and secure it with bobby pins or a hair tie.
Curly Twist
This look will transition easily from day to night, work to party. Create three or four small ponytails, then flip each one over itself and tuck it through the next one to create small twists before securing into a bun. Follow the tutorial here.
Clipped Side Part
Speaking of Carrie Bradshaw, this side part style has us missing her iconic 1990s curls. The funky clip fits the retro vibe too.
Classic Low Bun
Sometimes, we like to go back to the basics. Pull your curls into a casual chignon, and throw in pin detailing just for fun. If you're running late, this look is a no-brainer.
Curly Pixie
To us, a curly pixie is the perfect pixie. It's elegant while being easy and carefree. This mane swears by Bb. Curl Anti-Humidity Gel Oil to keep the volume but get rid of the frizz.
Easy Braided Bun
Once you've mastered this easy braid style, it will be your new go-to, even on the days you oversleep. In just one step, a Dutch or French braid adds major style to a basic bun—and distracts from any frizz. Find the tutorial here.
Double Knotted Half-Up
We're not tricking you. This style is just two separate sections of your hair being knotted the old-fashioned way. But it looks mighty cool. Find the tutorial here.
Braided Half-Back
If you're not so confident in your updo abilities, this braided half-up meets you halfway by keeping things simple, even if it doesn't look it.
Layered Lob
This cut is a classic on curly hair—and don't you forget it. Layers make sure the spirals get plenty of natural volume and bounce.
Double Braid Headband
This style involves a little more work, but don't all good things? For your next formal event, we dare say this curly look will be the belle of the ball. Find the tutorial here.