The 10 Best Temporary Hair Coloring Products That Require Zero Commitment 

By Kaitlyn Yarborough
February 18, 2021
Changing up your hair color is about as big of a commitment a woman might make on a random Tuesday. Considering that an event like getting soggy fries at the drive-thru or listening to “Jolene” too many times in the car on the way to your appointment can spur a sudden urge to transform brunette locks into platinum blonde, we’re prone to being extra cautious before diving into a new permanent hair color. That’s where temporary hair color earns its supper.

Temporary and semi-permanent hair dye products are the perfect in-between to try at home when you’re considering a new hue or want to have a little fun with a shade that’s out of your comfort zone. Since most tend to wash out after around ten shampoos, you’re in the clear of any big commitment. Not to mention, these temporary glosses, tints, and color-depositing conditioners can really save you in between color appointments when the tone starts to fade or gray roots start coming through. Here are the 10 best temporary hair colors to transform your strands—for now!

1 of 10

Best for Roots: L'Oréal Magic Root Cover-Up

This temporary gray concealer spray will save you in a pinch between color appointments if any silver starts to peek through up top. (Users on TikTok tout this product for non-gray grown-out roots, too.) Spray to set your color with zero residue all day.

Shop It: $9.99; amazon.com

2 of 10

Best Mask: Morrocanoil Color Depositing Mask

This mask works double-time to deposit temporary color in just five minutes and nourish hair as a deep conditioner. Choose from nine super pigmented shades. 

Shop It: $28; sephora.com

3 of 10

Best Gloss: dpHUE Gloss+ Semi-Permanent Hair Color and Deep Conditioner

Whenever your hair starts to feel like it's lost some of the oomph, this color-depositing gloss-turned-conditioner combo is just the thing to bring back vibrance to any hair color—or help you test out a new look. 

Shop It: $35; sephora.com

4 of 10

Best Tint: Kristin Ess Rose Gold Temporary Tint

Blondes everywhere have been obsessed with this handy rose gold tint spray since it launched. It offers the perfect blushed blonde shade that doesn't veer anywhere near bubblegum, and the in-shower spray will wear off over the course of only a few washes, making it perfect for those just looking to play.

Shop It: $12; target.com

5 of 10

Amazon's Best-Seller: Keracolor Color + Clenditioner

We have to assume that any product that garners over 38,000 Amazon reviews can't be totally cat-fishing us all—and this cleansing, conditioning, and color-depositing Amazon top-seller boasts that and around 20 colors to choose from.

Shop It: $22; amazon.com

6 of 10

Best for Bright Colors: L'Oréal Colorista Semi-Permanent Color

With two different kits formulated for both brunettes and blondes, this drugstore hair color option is spot-on for those wanting to experiment with brighter colors like burgundy, teal, and midnight blue. It lasts from 4 to 10 shampoos. 

Shop It: $10.99; ulta.com

7 of 10

Best Stick: dpHUE Root Touch-Up Stick

This long-wear temporary color-and-blend stick delivers whenever and wherever you need it most, covering any roots or gray hair with just a couple dabs and swipes. One side of the stick deposits color, while the other end features a brush for blending. 

Shop It: $28; ulta.com

8 of 10

Best Temporary Toner: Not Your Mother's Toning Hair Masque

Sometimes, you're more worried about hair color fading into the wrong tone than anything—and for that, this affordable mask will do the trick until your next appointment. Choose between the blonde or brunette formulas to get rid of any brassiness. 

Shop It: $8.99; ulta.com

9 of 10

Best for Cool-Girl Color: Kristin Ess Color-Depositing Conditioner

Credit: Target

And for the trendy hair color that tempts us to take the plunge, look no further than this conditioner that comes in colors like coral rose, lavender smoke, dark mauve, and terracotta. 

Shop It: $14; target.com

10 of 10

Best for Dull Hair: Tresemmé Gloss Color-Depositing Hair Conditioner

This in-shower conditioning gloss helps you revive and freshen up your hair color in between appointments. (It can also be used on non-dyed hair to enhance shine and vibrance, as long as you're choosing the conditioner that is the closest to your natural shade.) In just three minutes, you can push back salon visits. 

Shop It: $7.99; target.com

