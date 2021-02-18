The 10 Best Temporary Hair Coloring Products That Require Zero Commitment 

Changing up your hair color is about as big of a commitment a woman might make on a random Tuesday. Considering that an event like getting soggy fries at the drive-thru or listening to “Jolene” too many times in the car on the way to your appointment can spur a sudden urge to transform brunette locks into platinum blonde, we’re prone to being extra cautious before diving into a new permanent hair color. That’s where temporary hair color earns its supper.

Temporary and semi-permanent hair dye products are the perfect in-between to try at home when you’re considering a new hue or want to have a little fun with a shade that’s out of your comfort zone. Since most tend to wash out after around ten shampoos, you’re in the clear of any big commitment. Not to mention, these temporary glosses, tints, and color-depositing conditioners can really save you in between color appointments when the tone starts to fade or gray roots start coming through. Here are the 10 best temporary hair colors to transform your strands—for now!