The Best Short and Mid-Length Haircuts Trending on Pinterest
Throw out your old hangups about chopping off your hair. Short hairstyles are so much more manageable than long ones, especially during the hot summer months. And short hair doesn't have to age you—in fact with these short haircut ideas, you'll have the most stylish haircut among your friends.
If you've been rocking a bob for years, these hairstyle ideas will update your look for today. If you've stuck by your long locks for an eternity, maybe it's time to try shaggy layers. These are some of the best short and mid-length looks trending on Pinterest. After seeing these hairstyles, you'll be calling your hairdresser for an appointment as soon as possible. Be sure to bring a picture of the hairstyle you want to your salon so that you and your stylist are on the same page. Now's the time to schedule your next haircut—and take these sizzling new looks along for inspiration.
Longer in Front
Here's a stunning A-line style to match the cool of your shades. This long bob, or lob, gets a more fashionable take by sharply angling the hair from back to front.
Perfect Bob
This blunt-cut bob is classed up with side-swept bangs and highlights. The deep side part and all-one-length hair add glamour to this style.
Beachy Waves
The golden highlights in this perfectly layered mane of hair bring summer breezes to mind. Ask for balayage, a softer approach to weaving highlights into hair.
No Part, Slicked Back
A longer pixie is styled back in a quiff for extra polish. This androgynous look is versatile enough for everyday outings and the fanciest occasions.
Super Straight, Middle Part
You can't go wrong with shiny straight hair. This fashionable blunt cut is dressed up with a few wisps of face-framing layers.
Side-Swept with Volume
Side-swept bangs look extra flirty with or without a flip. The light layers in this bob add more shape and volume.
Shaggy Bangs
Instead of blunt bangs, ask your stylist for choppy fringe for a lighter, highly textured look. These long, shaggy bangs caress the top of the cheekbones, adding softness to the cut.
French Bob
The French bob is a chin-length bob with straight bangs or shaggy fringe. Add a deep side part to your style to look très élégant.
Blunt Ends, Tousled Strands
Take a blunt cut, add texture to the ends, and what do you get? Carefree, tousled strands that always look in place with little-to-no styling.
Subtle Highlights
Today's highlights aren't as brassy and bold as yesteryear's. Highlights are often painted on freehand with a light touch, and gradually lighten to the bottom. Subtle highlights add just enough shine while still feeling natural.
Textured Layers
Here's a head full of textured layers that add body and movement to the cut. Even better, this bob doesn't require a daily blowout.
Sleek and Tucked Back
This bob that just grazes the jawbone is tucked behind the ear for a look that is both sophisticated and professional. Add that extra touch to a classic cut to show you mean business.