The Top 8 Products for Emergency Root Touch-Ups

If you’ve fallen out of rhythm with your regularly scheduled salon appointment (or let's be honest, never had time for a consistent booking in the first place), today’s beauty brands have your back. Reliable products designed to cover roots in a jiffy come in all shapes in sizes, but the overwhelming amount of options can make drugstore aisle anxiety a legitimate concern for dyers short on time. From spray bottles and pencils to permanent at-home hair kits, there’s no shortage of solutions claiming to be exactly what you need in a hair emergency. Whether you’re looking to extend the life of your hair color at home with a permanent dye or cover up some pesky grays with a temporary spray, we’ve got you covered. Here the best products across all application types for emergency root touch-ups at home.