The Top 8 Products for Emergency Root Touch-Ups

If you’ve fallen out of rhythm with your regularly scheduled salon appointment (or let's be honest, never had time for a consistent booking in the first place), today’s beauty brands have your back. Reliable products designed to cover roots in a jiffy come in all shapes in sizes, but the overwhelming amount of options can make drugstore aisle anxiety a legitimate concern for dyers short on time. From spray bottles and pencils to permanent at-home hair kits, there’s no shortage of solutions claiming to be exactly what you need in a hair emergency. Whether you’re looking to extend the life of your hair color at home with a permanent dye or cover up some pesky grays with a temporary spray, we’ve got you covered. Here the best products across all application types for emergency root touch-ups at home.
1 of 8

Powder: COLOR WOW Root Cover Up

Ulta

More than just makeup for your hair, this water resistant cover up makes roots disappear with just a dab and no dry time.

BUY IT: $34.50, ulta.com

2 of 8

Powder: Madison Reed Root Touch Up

Ulta

This small compact is perfect for on-the-go hair emergencies. Just a pat of the brush and the full-coverage power will stay put until your next shampoo.

BUY IT: $30, ulta.com

3 of 8

Stick: Bumble and Bumble Bb. Color Stick

Bumble and Bumble

With the precision of a pen, you can quickly stroke away stray grays or pesky roots anywhere. This blendable pencil is mess-free and perfect for small sections that need a quick touch-up.

BUY IT: $26, bumbleandbumble.com

4 of 8

Stick: Rita Hazen Root Concealer Touch Up Stick

Dermstore

The waxy pigment in this portable crayon is perfect for precision. Stash it in your purse for a quick root touch-up on the go. It’s even handy for an eyebrow emergency.

BUY IT: $25, dermstore.com

5 of 8

Spray: L’Oreal Paris Root Cover Up

target.com

This easy-to-apply spray will cling to your roots without sticky residue. Once dry, it’s so light-weight and smudge-free that you’ll forget it’s even there.

BUY IT:  $9.99, target.com

6 of 8

Spray: Rita Hazan Root Concealer for Gray Coverage

HSN

One shot, and this little bottle will blast a steady stream of color that will last all day.

BUY IT: $25, hsn.com

7 of 8

Permanent Color: DPHUE Root Touch-Up Kit

Dermstore

Looking for a longer-term fix? This permanent hair color kit can extend the life of your color in less than an hour. The kit includes everything you need to touchup trouble spots at home.

BUY IT: $30, dermstore.com

8 of 8

Permanent Color: Clairol Nice ‘n Easy Root Touch-Up

target.com

Cover up root regrowth for up to three weeks with this permanent, at-home hair dye. A crowd favorite, this affordable and easy touch-up takes only ten minutes.

BUY IT: $6.95, target.com

