The Top 8 Products for Emergency Root Touch-Ups
Powder: COLOR WOW Root Cover Up
More than just makeup for your hair, this water resistant cover up makes roots disappear with just a dab and no dry time.
BUY IT: $34.50, ulta.com
Powder: Madison Reed Root Touch Up
This small compact is perfect for on-the-go hair emergencies. Just a pat of the brush and the full-coverage power will stay put until your next shampoo.
BUY IT: $30, ulta.com
Stick: Bumble and Bumble Bb. Color Stick
With the precision of a pen, you can quickly stroke away stray grays or pesky roots anywhere. This blendable pencil is mess-free and perfect for small sections that need a quick touch-up.
BUY IT: $26, bumbleandbumble.com
Stick: Rita Hazen Root Concealer Touch Up Stick
The waxy pigment in this portable crayon is perfect for precision. Stash it in your purse for a quick root touch-up on the go. It’s even handy for an eyebrow emergency.
BUY IT: $25, dermstore.com
Spray: L’Oreal Paris Root Cover Up
This easy-to-apply spray will cling to your roots without sticky residue. Once dry, it’s so light-weight and smudge-free that you’ll forget it’s even there.
BUY IT: $9.99, target.com
Spray: Rita Hazan Root Concealer for Gray Coverage
One shot, and this little bottle will blast a steady stream of color that will last all day.
BUY IT: $25, hsn.com
Permanent Color: DPHUE Root Touch-Up Kit
Looking for a longer-term fix? This permanent hair color kit can extend the life of your color in less than an hour. The kit includes everything you need to touchup trouble spots at home.
BUY IT: $30, dermstore.com
Permanent Color: Clairol Nice ‘n Easy Root Touch-Up
Cover up root regrowth for up to three weeks with this permanent, at-home hair dye. A crowd favorite, this affordable and easy touch-up takes only ten minutes.
BUY IT: $6.95, target.com