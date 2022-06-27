The Best Hot Rollers for Big Curls, Pretty Waves, and Major Volume
In the South, we take our hair seriously, which means we also take our hair tools quite seriously. After all, beyond the hair's texture and salon skills learned over the years, one's hairstyle is very much dependent on the tool that puts it into place.
And the one tool Southern women have used for decades is not a hair straightener or a curling wand (though, we love those too). It's a tried-and-true set of hot rollers! Yes, the same ones your grandmother used and your Mama swears by. Why? The secret to a good set of hot rollers is that while some will give you big, Texas curls, others will deliver enough volume to hold up to "the closer to hair, the closer to God" promise. With hot rollers, you can find the best of both worlds.
To help achieve whatever look you're going for, we took it upon ourselves to make the best recommendations whether you want curls, waves, volume, or all of the above. So read on and put a new tool to the test—it's time to make your Mama proud.
The Best Hot Rollers of 2022
- Best Overall: BaByliss Pro Nano Titanium Jumbo Roller Hairsetter
- Best Value: Conair Compact Multi-Size Hot Rollers
- Best for Big Curls: Conair Jumbo and Super Jumbo Ceramic Hot Rollers
- Best for a Smooth Finish: John Frieda Body & Shine Smooth Waves 2-Inch Jumbo Rollers
- Best for Volume T3 Volumizing Hot Rollers Luxe Set
- Best for Travel: Remington H1018 Compact Ceramic Worldwide Voltage Hair Setter & Rollers
Best Overall: BaByliss Pro Nano Titanium Jumbo Roller Hairsetter
This set of rollers if perfect for a gal on the go. Made of titanium, a metal that heats up quicker than ceramic, these rollers get to work immediately, so much that you only have to leave them in for 3-5 minutes to achieve soft curls that last. Little work, big pay-off.
Material: Titanium
Count: 12 rollers
Best Value: Conair Compact Multi-Size Hot Rollers
Think of this set as a toolbox that does it all. Equipped with 20 multi-size (8 small, medium, and 6 large), this product works just as well for big, bouncy curls as it does romantic waves and added volume. It also comes with a portable case with dual voltage that works in the U.S. and beyond.
Material: Stainless steel
Count: 20 rollers
Best for Big Curls: Conair Jumbo and Super Jumbo Ceramic Hot Rollers
If your goal is big, bouncy curls, look no further then these jumbo-size ceramic rollers from Conair. This pack comes with 24 hot rollers—in two sizes—that heat up evenly within 85 seconds and result in voluminous curls from root to end.
Material: Ceramic
Count: 24 rollers
Best for a Smooth Finish: John Frieda Body & Shine Smooth Waves 2-Inch Jumbo Rollers
Don't be fooled: This rollers won't exactly curl your hair. Instead, they'll deliver what we like to call a "blowout in a box" using advanced ionic conditioning. It leaves hair flawless and smoothed—almost as if you straightened it without losing the volume.
Material: Titanium
Count: 5 rollers
Best for Volume: T3 Volumizing Hot Rollers Luxe Set
This set of hot rollers is more of an investment item, but with the price, comes all the bells and whistles. This set is complete with eight rollers, two different heat settings, and a 90-minute auto-off timer, along with a two-year warranty. They heat up in under two minutes and hold up well over time—some reviewers said they've had theirs for 4-plus years.
Material: Ceramic, velvet
Count: 8 rollers
Best for Travel: Remington H1018 Compact Ceramic Worldwide Voltage Hair Setter & Rollers
Small but mighty, this pack of 10 rollers is a heavy hitter that's compact enough for travel. No matter which size rollers you choose (there are two), you can rest assured that these ceramic rollers are designed for less frizz and more shine. Plus, they heat up in 90 seconds flat.
Material: Ceramic
Count: 10 rollers