The Best Heat Protectant Sprays To Keep Your Hair Shiny and Healthy

Before taking any type of hot tool to your hair, you should be using a heat protectant to guard your beloved strands against damage and dryness that can come from harsh heat. Lucky for us, most of these top-rated heat protectants are hard-working multitaskers that add plenty of value to your hair care routine. In addition to shielding your hair from heat damage, they can also help detangle, fight frizz, and protect hair from harmful UV rays. If you're not already using a heat protectant when styling your hair, you'll want to add one of these formulas to your cart ASAP—and we're happy to tell you that they start at just $4.