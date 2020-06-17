The Best Heat Protectant Sprays To Keep Your Hair Shiny and Healthy

By Jenna Sims
Getty Images/ Artem Ermilov

Before taking any type of hot tool to your hair, you should be using a heat protectant to guard your beloved strands against damage and dryness that can come from harsh heat. Lucky for us, most of these top-rated heat protectants are hard-working multitaskers that add plenty of value to your hair care routine. In addition to shielding your hair from heat damage, they can also help detangle, fight frizz, and protect hair from harmful UV rays. If you're not already using a heat protectant when styling your hair, you'll want to add one of these formulas to your cart ASAP—and we're happy to tell you that they start at just $4. 

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Heat Styling Spray

Sephora

BUY IT: $28; nordstrom.com

While it works on damp hair, this styling spray can also be used on dry hair so you can protect your strands when you're touching up on the second or third day after washing. Protects strands from heat up to 450 degrees.

L'Oréal Paris Advanced Hairstyle Sleek It Iron Straight Heatspray

Amazon

BUY IT: $3.97; amazon.com

This budget-friendly drugstore formula protects hair, helps to seal in shine, and defends against humidity for up to three days of sleek, straight hair. Heat protection for less than the price of a cup of coffee? We're sold. 

Briogeo Farewell Frizz Rosarco Milk Leave-In Conditioner

Sephora

BUY IT: $20; sephora.com

A lightweight blend of rosehip, argan, and coconut oils gives hair the nourishment it needs to prevent dryness and damage from heat tools while also combating frizz. 

Tresemme Heat Tamer

Target

BUY IT: $4.99; target.com

This leave-in spray uses a moisture-locking vitamin complex to create soft, shiny hair by guarding against heat and friction that can result in dry, damaged strands. Plus, a refreshing fragrance that has notes of soft fruits and fresh florals is a pleasant bonus. 

 

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

Dermstore

BUY IT: $28; dermstore.com

While nourishing and refreshing your hair, Dream Coat also covers each strand of hair to guard against moisture in the air as well as protect your color. Apply this miracle-working formula once and it'll last for up to three shampoos. 

Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Heat & UV Protective Primer

Sephora

BUY IT: $28; spehora.com

Not only does this invisible oil from Bumble and Bumble offer heat protection, it also guards against UV rays and can create a complete transformation for dry, brittle hair. It's basically a one-stop shop for your healthiest hair ever. 

Moroccanoil Perfect Defense Heat Protectant

Sephora

BUY IT: $28; sephora.com

Safe for color-treated hair, this lightweight spray leaves hair with a glossy finish while protecting against all forms of heat. It's also safe to layer with your other favorite hair care products. 

 

