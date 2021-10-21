The Best Hair Serums for Every Hair Type
I get it, hair serums can be intimidating. Try a new one and you could wind up wasting your hair washing day on strands that are weighed down at the root, curls that you can't quite coax out, or—perhaps worse of all—a style with a bad case of the blahs. Contrary to what your instincts might tell you, hair serums are for everyone. Whether you're looking to stimulate hair growth postpartum, need a potion that will guard against heat damage in a major way, or have strands that are begging for a dose of nourishment, there's a hair serum out there that's up for the job. Oh, and if it's shine you're after, well, you've come to the right place because serums are like liquid gold for luster. While paying attention to the main objective of the formula is important, determining the best serum for your hair type and texture is equally so. If you have thin or fine hair, this becomes especially paramount as a product that's not matched for your hair type can be the fastest way to a flat crown, and who wants that? Do your research before you take one of these best hair serums home but, once you find a winner, just know you two will be in it for the long haul.
Best Hair Growth Serum: Nutrafol Hair Growth Serum
Best Hair Serum for Frizzy Hair: Garnier Fructis Sleek and Shine Anti-Frizz Serum
Best Serum for Hair Straightening: Amika Blockade Heat Defense Serum
Best Hair Serum for Damaged Hair: Adwoa Beauty Blue Tansy Treatment Serum
Best Hair Serum for Dry Hair: Moroccanoil Treatment Oil
Best Hair Serum for Thin Hair: Bumble and bumble. Hairdresser's Invisible Oil
Best Drugstore-Value Hair Serum: BioSilk Silk Therapy
Best Smoothing Hair Serum: Kérastase Elixir Ultime Oil Serum
Best Serum for Curly Hair: PATTERN by Tracee Ellis Ross Argan Oil Blend
BUY IT: $59; amazon.com
A blend of botanical ingredients are called on to combat hair thinning and breakage, fortifying strands with lightweight hydration and antioxidant armor. After 90 days of using this clean formula daily, you could see thicker-looking and stronger-feeling hair. Apply directly to the scalp where you want to promote hair growth. Massage the formula into the scalp, then style as you would normally. Apply both morning and night for the best results. If you're looking for even more hair-growth potential, Nutrafol recommends pairing this serum with one of their hair growth nutraceuticals.
BUY IT: $4.94; amazon.com
Designed to work for hair types ranging from straight to curly and everything in between, Garnier's Anti-Frizz Serum will tame and nourish with sustainably sourced Argan Oil, creating a sleek style that lasts for up to 72 hours—and up to 97% humidity. That's right, you can all but jump into a pool with this reviewer-loved serum.
One fan wrote, "From waking up looking like medusa to a tamed sophisticated pony tail in a few minutes with very little effort. I am a frizz monster by nature and approve of this product and its miraculous powers to make me look human."
BUY IT: $25; amazon.com
When you're using a straightening iron, the number one thing you should never do without is a good heat protectant. Two to three pumps of this serum dispersed through damp hair will protect strands from thermal damage while adding smoothness and shine to finished looks. It's lightweight and won't weigh down hair so you can get all the heat-barrier benefits without sacrificing your style.
BUY IT: $36; sephora.com
Suitable for hair types ranging from straight to coily and hair textures from fine to thick, this serum works double duty to treat already-damaged hair and prevent future thermal damage. As the name implies, blue tansy flower oil is the key ingredient. It helps support new hair growth by nourishing follicles. Argan oil and grapeseed oil also come to play, moisturizing from scalp to ends while warding off frizz and protecting against split ends and breakage.
BUY IT: $44; amazon.com
Give your tired, dry locks a punch of moisture with Moroccanoil's cult-favorite treatment oil. It's racked up more than 43,000 reviews, with fans praising its transformative benefits for hair. One such rave-reviewer wrote, "Wow this product is incredible - honestly my hair has been transformed. I used it after washing, drying, and styling. My hair usually is dry and frizzy after styling but what can you do-USE THIS PRODUCT that's what you can do. Immediately after use my hair looked fantastic and the smell is great."
BUY IT: $23/.85 fl oz; target.com
If your thin or fine hair has convinced you that oils aren't for you, let Bumble and bumble. Hairdresser's Invisible Oil convince you otherwise. It's light as air but a hands-down winner for reducing frizz, softening, adding shine, protecting against heat damaging, and even detangling. It's a tall order for such a small bottle, but it gets the job done with just a couple drops per application.
BUY IT: $11.11; amazon.com
You can call this one of the original strand-smoothing hair serums. The leave-in treatment helps prevent split ends and adds shine like nobody's business. It should be applied from the scalp to the hair ends, but won't weigh you down at the root thanks to a formula that's as lightweight as it is effective. One Amazon reviewer shared, "This is a must-have product for blow-drying or hot pressing your hair. If you want it to be silky and not have a product that weighs it down, it's this one! I've used other silk oils in the past and I always agree this one is the best. This is a very light oil and does the best with heat application (IE: hot irons, curling irons, blow dryers)."
BUY IT: $51; sephora.com
Maize oil, argan oil, and procaxi oil provide a trifecta of strand-smoothing ingredients that nourish, soften, protect, and strengthen while providing undeniable shine. Use it before blow-drying as a styling aid or after for an extra boost of shine and frizz-fighting power.
BUY IT: $25; sephora.com
Keeping curls and coils soft, hydrated, and smooth can be a tall order, but this treatment with argan oil at the helm is up for the challenge. Just a few drops worked evenly into either wet or dry hair is enough to start seeing the moisturizing, strengthening, elasticity-boosting benefits. Use it on its own or combine it with one or more of the equally effective products from the new (but already fan-favorite) product line formulated for natural hair.