The Best Hair Serums for Every Hair Type

I get it, hair serums can be intimidating. Try a new one and you could wind up wasting your hair washing day on strands that are weighed down at the root, curls that you can't quite coax out, or—perhaps worse of all—a style with a bad case of the blahs. Contrary to what your instincts might tell you, hair serums are for everyone. Whether you're looking to stimulate hair growth postpartum, need a potion that will guard against heat damage in a major way, or have strands that are begging for a dose of nourishment, there's a hair serum out there that's up for the job. Oh, and if it's shine you're after, well, you've come to the right place because serums are like liquid gold for luster. While paying attention to the main objective of the formula is important, determining the best serum for your hair type and texture is equally so. If you have thin or fine hair, this becomes especially paramount as a product that's not matched for your hair type can be the fastest way to a flat crown, and who wants that? Do your research before you take one of these best hair serums home but, once you find a winner, just know you two will be in it for the long haul.