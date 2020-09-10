20 Best Haircuts We've Seen All Year, Hands Down
Another year comes and starts to see a close, and we've either done one of two things. We've either actually changed up our hair for once, whether it be in a fleeting bout of spontaneity or a longtime tip-toe towards the salon chair, or we've stayed with the status quo because we're genuinely happy with our hair or simply like to admire those who are unafraid to switch things up.
Regardless of which side of the fence you've found yourself on this year, there is always plenty of time to virtually window-shop. From short bob haircuts that had us going in for the chop to the most universally flattering haircut tweak that anyone can pull off, there have been plenty of haircuts worth taking a screenshot of for later, if you're not already scheduled at the salon. Find yourself a new hairstyle to bring to the salon as inspiration anytime you feel the pull to the other side of the fence, starting with these top 20 pretty haircuts that we've been sharing, pinning, and bringing to the salon all year long.
Razor Sharp Bob
Those ends look like they could cut glass faster than your mother's side-eye, which is saying something. This one-length cut by Texas-based stylist Chris Jones is ultra-chic and cups the chin in a flattering way.
Rounded Bob
For someone who prefers a softer approach, a curved bob that frames the face can give your jawline so much extra definition. A deep side part adds even more style.
Textured Blunt Lob
When in doubt, ask for all the layers and extra texture for good measure. It makes any length, from super long to chin-hugging, look trendy in just a few snips.
Tousled Crop
Like a pixie cut without having to feel totally bare, this style is all about leaving long pieces on top and around the face for ample styling potential and stacking the back to remove weight.
Curly Shoulder Shag
Curls can handle a ton of layers better than almost any other texture, and in return, the layers do them well. Ask for wispy bangs to top off the look, like seen here by stylist Natalie Anne.
Vintage Wave Bob
We're taking things back a few decades with a soft chin cut that has just enough bend to hit all the flattering points, from the cheekbone to the jawline. Subtle layers and thick ends are the trick.
Curly Pixie Cut
Pixie cuts are perfect for all, but we can't help but love to see how much curls can bring the party (and volume) to a cropped length that keeps the sides and back super short and the top long enough to be able to style and pump up.
Side-Swept Long Cut
For those who aren't quite ready to make the chop, a long cut can be transformed by adding a set of breezy side-swept fringe and layering to keep it light and full of body despite the extra inches.
Stacked Chin Bob
Slightly stacking the back layers can add body and volume to any length, as seen here in a classic bob finished with a sassy side fringe.
Sharp Shoulder Cut
This longer version of a sharp bob cut is perfect for any low-maintenance gal out there with naturally straight or fine hair. The blunt ends make your mane look naturally thicker overall, and a shoulder-grazing length is an in-between balance that doesn't weigh down roots. (Important for fine hair that's prone to looking flat.)
Curly Mid-Length Shag
Let the curls do their thing with another shaggy winner that defies gravity and adds an extra dose of volume to already personality-packed ringlets.
Face-Framing Flip
For something that feels both on-trend and different from the Instagram lob, this long texturized bob with layers that hit around the face and a sassy styled flip might just do the trick.
Shaggy Lob
The lob-length haircut has become quite the universal hairstyle in recent years, and we're not slowing down on singing its praises, especially one with enough shaggy layers and attitude to stop traffic.
Angled Lob
This A-line bob makes a statement, and we're imagining it says something fierce. Angling a bob shorter in the back (without stacking the layers) ensures you frame the face in the front, executed here by stylist Carolynn Judd.
Shaggy Mid-Length Cut
We love a classic shag, but dare we say it's not all too wearable? This long cut meets us in the middle with softer layers and wispy bangs for a much more modernized version.
Textured Chin Bob
Even hair that lacks natural waves or texture can get that same feel with layering and curtained fringe. Add texturizing spray or styling pomade to feign extra volume and edgy muss.
Volume-Packed Long Bob
We do like our hair pumped up and volumized to the skies down here, and this layered lob certainly obliges. A super deep side part ensures that the hair sits high and proud—no flat roots here.
Windswept Crop Cut
Styling a crop cut doesn't have to be boring—or nonexistent. Brush hair up and away from the face with styling pomade and give it all a hearty spray of hair spray before walking out the door.
Fringed Chin Cut
There are few hair woes that a little bit of bang can't help fix, and this cut by stylist Sal Salcedo goes all-in on full fringe with soft enough ends to not appear harsh.
Breezy Shoulder Cut
We wish we could feel half as breezy and laidback as this collarbone-grazing cut paired with the most low-maintenance beach blonde color this side of the Pacific.