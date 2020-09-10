These Are the Best Haircuts We’ve Seen in 2020, Hands Down

Another year comes and starts to see a close, and we’ve gone one of two ways. We’ve either actually changed up our hair for once, whether it be in a fleeting bout of spontaneity or a longtime tip-toe towards the salon chair, or we’ve stayed with the status quo, because we’re genuinely happy with our hair or simply like to admire those who are unafraid to switch things up. From a safe distance, of course. We heard curtain bangs are contagious.

Regardless which side of the fence you’ve found yourself on this year, there is always plenty of time to virtually window-shop. From short bob haircuts that had us going in for the chop to the most universally flattering haircut tweak that anyone can pull off, there have been plenty of haircuts in 2020 worth giving a screenshot for later, if you’re not already scheduled at the salon. Find yourself a new hairstyle to bring to the salon as inspiration anytime you feel the pull to the other side of the fence, starting with these top 20 pretty haircuts that we’ve been sharing, pinning, and bringing to the salon all 2020 long.