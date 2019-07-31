33 Blonde Hair Colors for Fall To Take Straight To Your Stylist
When pumpkin pie's baking and leaves start changing, it might be time to change up your hair color to match the season. Perhaps you're ready to say goodbye to the bright blonde strands of summer and hello to slightly darker, more natural blonde hues. Given the colors changing outside, there are two different strategies when it comes to coloring your hair in the fall. One approach is to correspond with the season and go darker than usual. Trends like mushroom blonde hair and shadow roots create darker, caramel and amber-hued lowlights that we absolutely adore in the fall, while still maintaining your signature blonde look. Although we love the dark blonde trend–it's certainly manageable in terms of upkeep–we also understand those who want to keep their color bright and sun-kissed to recall those warm summer days. When it starts to get cold outside, honey-blonde hues or gold-tinted highlights can help you feel a bit lighter. The key to rocking this brighter look is keeping it natural. We've rounded up 33 of the best fall hair colors for blondes so you can show your stylist exactly what you mean when you say you want "Pumpkin Spice Blonde." Whether you want to go darker or keep it light, here are 33 blonde hues to rock this fall.
Blonde Ombre
For the fall months, we're all about the low-maintenance hair colors, and this grown-out, brown-to-blonde ombré just may be our new obsession. While ombré can be dramatic, it can also add subtle dimensions to your mane and lend sophistication to your look.
Warm-to-Cool Blonde
A warm root color fades into cool-toned ends for a silvery enhancement that lends depth where single process color cannot. You will still look sun-kissed, but the warm base leans more toward autumn vibes. Don't forget to go apple picking with this gorgeous choice.
Hints of Honey
Shiny, yet subtle highlights deliver a gorgeous, sunny effect that's perfect to lighten up the fall months. The golden honey hue will fill your fall days with memories of summer, taking your glow into cooler weather. You will be a regular sunbeam for everyone around you!
Beige Blonde
Naturally dark roots are amped up with a touch of ashy mauve, making cool beige blonde an excellent choice for the changing of the seasons. What will you wear with this hair? We're thinking anything autumn, from brick red to richer shades of pumpkin.
Bronde
Bronde: the perfect middle ground between blonde and brunette. This solution for brunettes looking to go lighter will also appeal to blondes who want to try out a darker shade. Taking on this color just after summer will have you hitting a sweet spot in hue, not too dark and not too light. As Goldilocks herself might say, "Just right."
French Toast Blonde
French toast works for breakfast anytime of year, but during autumn months, it seems an especially fitting culinary choice. We don't know about you, but we're obsessed with this hair color that just so happens to be named after this satisfying dish. More importantly, you will look like a dish if you go with this shade, which wears well for many skin tones.
Faded Honey Blonde
As the leaves change, color pops against the shadows of fall. So too with this shade, as brown fades into warm blonde. Another great example of balayage being applied to create a multi-dimensional look, the lighter highlights blend beautifully without looking too chunky.
Mushroom Blonde
Maybe you didn't know that mushroom blonde is ash blonde accentuated with gray and dark undertones. Fall is the perfect time to get on board with this versatile trend in hair color. The earthy palette is a great, understated yet dynamic, tone for the fall.
Dark Blonde Balayage
The balayage technique creates a masterful transition between colors to minimize maintenance and upkeep, while still delivering a gorgeous highlights. This look is definitely not confined to any one season, and works year-round while delivering hints of summer. The blended darker tones allow for multiple choices in wardrobe selection, but we're thinking this look might pair best with a pumpkin spice latte.
Subtly Sun-Kissed Blonde
Harvest time brings nature's colors to their peak, and this blonde shade is accented by notes of light, creamy peach for a look that's perfect for autumn. Find yourself enjoying the rich colors of fall while rocking a gently hued mane that will lighten up your outlook and your style.
Caramel Blonde
Caramel tones have long been a go-to for lifting up a dark blonde base color, creating a glowy, sun-kissed look. Yet another blend of hues that cannot be confined to just one season, this timeless color is multi-dimensional, versatile, and gorgeous.
Rooty Blonde
We like low-maintenance in our beauty choices, and this brown-to-blonde ombre embraces pronounced roots for a lovely dimensional effect. Going from one season to another with this color is as easy as growing it out and keeping up with your cut.
Natural Gold Blonde
A warm and natural look that still makes a statement, this understated blonde captures the light in the most magical ways. As the days grow shorter, your tresses will cast a ray of sun. What could be better during the colder seasons?
Desert Sandstorm Blonde
For those looking to make a statement, try out high-contrast color. The dark roots mellow out the bright ends for a stormy autumnal shade that the stylist dubs "Desert Sandstorm."
Silver Blonde
Anyone else getting on-trend Elsa vibes with this one? We love how stylist Kandace Luck gave the iciest shade of all an up-to-date treatment by allowing the lowlights to shine.
Layered Blonde
With light blonde framing the face and peachy blonde painted down to the ends, this style is so multi-dimensional. The golden vibes will float you through autumn with the sun at your back.
Goldilocks Blonde
All your friends will be asking if this gold-kissed shade is natural. Blended with both highlights and lowlights, it's enough to make Goldilocks envious.
Hint-of-Peach Blonde
You've heard of strawberry blonde, but have you heard of peach blonde? Yes, peach cobbler hair is a thing, and this subtler version of the trend adds peach notes to a mid-toned blonde to make a color meant for the fall.
Wheat Blonde
This color is perfect for those with cool skin tones who still want a little warmth. The ombre blends naturally, is sleek and sophisticated, and requires little maintenance.
Dust Bronde
When you ask your stylist for ash or neutral blonde balayage, the results are a head turning hue that blends blends brunette and blonde. The look is ashy, yet bright and playful, and marries the best of two hair colors.
Pumpkin Spice Blonde
This caramel color has us dreaming of our favorite fall beverage, the pumpkin spice latte. Dark roots give way to light, cinnamon-hued highlights for a warm effect. This look will take you beyond autumn and into winter, with a balmy feel for both seasons.
Icy Blonde Balayage
Even the iciest blonde can have manageable upkeep with a little help from the low-maintenance hair color trend we'll never tire of: balayage. Stylist Kandace Luck styled the thinned-out cut a gentle bend to show off the dimensional tones.
Cool Champagne
This hair color achieves its affect with subtle balayage, bringing to life a color that reminds us of tall, light golden grasses during harvest time. Your fall wardrobe will pop with this color as your crowning glory.
Copper Curled Blonde
These copper-colored curls have us smitten, and bring to mind golden autumn sunsets. The nuances of this shade will bring a depth that lends bounce and texture, no matter your style.
Icy Blonde
Just a few steps away from the classic platinum look, this bright icy blonde will really accentuate the hues of your cold weather wardrobe. Imagine these locks against the rich darks of your sweaters or coats. You will shine, even as the days grow darker.
Creamy Blonde
A cool-toned ombre that leaves your hair looking deliciously voluminous and oh-so creamy is a lush option. This has us thinking of our favorite latte flavor, and snuggling down in front of a cozy fire.
Dark Golden Blonde
This darker golden color is lower-maintenance than your bright summer blonde, with shiny highlights that still pop in all the right ways. Embracing pieces of the warmer months when there is a chill in the air allows this look to work for all seasons.
Strawberry Blonde
You can never go wrong with classic strawberry blonde. This shade is guaranteed to warm your complexion and stand out against the changing fall colors that inspire us all.
Sandy Blonde
These stunning blonde waves incorporate warm- and cool-toned highlights to create a multi-dimensional, golden effect. Your friends will wonder if you've just returned from a quick, sun soaked getaway.
Layered Blonde
This highlighted blonde is layered to be brightest on the strands that surround the face, drawing eyes to your best features. You will glow with this color selection.
Shadow Root Blonde
A few years ago, we'd be terrified of shadow roots, but the trend of leaving your roots dark has made a serious comeback. This look exemplifies the approach: not a harsh contrast, but instead a beautiful blend of brunette and blonde.
Toasted Blonde
These honeyed hues are made for bonfires and Sunday drives that soak in autumn vibes. A subtle balayage keeps the look fresh and effortless, and your tresses will look naturally highlighted by outdoor play.
Honeyed Blonde
We love this warmed-up blonde by stylist Kandace Luck that has us dreaming about chestnuts roasting on an open fire. The balayage technique allows for less salon visits, but without sacrificing your fresh-from-the-chair look.