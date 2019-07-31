33 Blonde Hair Colors for Fall To Take Straight To Your Stylist

When pumpkin pie's baking and leaves start changing, it might be time to change up your hair color to match the season. Perhaps you're ready to say goodbye to the bright blonde strands of summer and hello to slightly darker, more natural blonde hues. Given the colors changing outside, there are two different strategies when it comes to coloring your hair in the fall. One approach is to correspond with the season and go darker than usual. Trends like mushroom blonde hair and shadow roots create darker, caramel and amber-hued lowlights that we absolutely adore in the fall, while still maintaining your signature blonde look. Although we love the dark blonde trend–it's certainly manageable in terms of upkeep–we also understand those who want to keep their color bright and sun-kissed to recall those warm summer days. When it starts to get cold outside, honey-blonde hues or gold-tinted highlights can help you feel a bit lighter. The key to rocking this brighter look is keeping it natural. We've rounded up 33 of the best fall hair colors for blondes so you can show your stylist exactly what you mean when you say you want "Pumpkin Spice Blonde." Whether you want to go darker or keep it light, here are 33 blonde hues to rock this fall.