The Best Dry Shampoos of 2021 To Refresh Your Hair Between Washes
Dry shampoo is a silent savior that works overtime when we're too busy to hop in the shower. If it does its job correctly, you could just as easily be fresh from the salon as you could be coming up on third-day hair. No one is the wiser. However, not all dry shampoos are created equally. Some don't actually get rid of oily roots, while others leave behind white-cast, chalky residue that is unpleasant to the eye and touch. An unfortunate few even smell more like your grandmother's couch than a floral bouquet. Ideally, you want to get rid of flatness at the roots, say goodbye to oiliness, and come out looking even better than before. An actual cleanse, just sans water. That's the goal.
We've got the best dry shampoos on the market for every hair type, preference, and concern. Shop below.
Favorite Overall: Living Proof Perfect Hair Dry Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo
Favorite, Runner-Up: Ouai Super Dry Shampoo
Best Drugstore: OGX Extra Strength Argan Oil of Morocco Dry Shampoo
Best Powder: Klorane Non-Aerosol Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk
Best for Flat Roots: Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray
Best Budget: Dove Refresh+Care Volume & Fullness Dry Shampoo
Best Deep Clean: Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Biotin Dry Shampoo
Related Items
Favorite Overall: Living Proof Perfect Hair Dry Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo
Odds are, you've heard of the cult-favorite, rave-worthy Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo. Turns out, there is only one dry shampoo on the market that is better: the brand's newer, revamped version. The Advanced Clean formula boasts a new powder removal system that eliminates activated powders for a fresh start without any visible or textured residue (the bane of some dry shampoos), as well as an optimized conditioning ingredient blend to refresh the scalp, balance sebum levels, and leave hair soft, shiny, and more manageable.
BUY IT: $30; amazon.com
Favorite, Runner-Up: Ouai Super Dry Shampoo
The first thing you'll notice about this dry shampoo is also why it comes out near the top: the scent. It smells divine, which is a feat considering many dry shampoos can smell less than appealing. This one smells like an expensive rose-inspired perfume. (In fact, the brand has released a line of their own fragrances by popular demand.) This "super" dry shampoo promises extra absorption of oils and a pump of volume to flat roots.
BUY IT: $24; ulta.com
Best Drugstore: OGX Extra Strength Argan Oil of Morocco Dry Shampoo
You won't find a better bang for your buck than this argan oil-infused formula that refreshes oily or flat roots without leaving your hair dry or chalky to the touch. You'll also find it easily in a drugstore, grocery, or Target in a travel size, making it extra friendly to pick up and have for on-the-go spritzes.
BUY IT: $6.99; amazon.com
Best Powder: Klorane Non-Aerosol Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk
Prefer a powder formula (that's a little better for the planet)? Need something TSA-friendly? This plant-based loose powder contains oat milk to soothe and protect the scalp as it cleans the hair, so that you're never risking eventual build-up of irritating, toxic ingredients.
BUY IT: $20; ulta.com
Best for Flat Roots: Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray
A texturizing spray first, but infused with patented polymers with oil-absorbing properties, this spray is perfect for those who are most concerned about revitalizing their blowout and boosting up the roots and overall volume. It promises "bigger, better, full-on glamorous hair," which sounds like a dream when washing just isn't in the cards.
BUY IT: $23 and up; nordstrom.com
Best Budget: Dove Refresh+Care Volume & Fullness Dry Shampoo
Consistently reviewed by shoppers and stylists alike as one of the most dependable dry shampoos out there, especially from the drugstore, this volume-boosting formula by Dove doesn't leave any chalky residue like some other affordable options. Snag it in the travel size to revive on the road, or upgrade to a full size to keep on hand for busy mornings at home.
BUY IT: $5.99; walmart.com
Best Deep Clean: Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Biotin Dry Shampoo
This formula goes beyond just being a dry shampoo. The charcoal-infused formula actually helps to detoxify and balance for optimal scalp and hair health. It's friendly for dry or flaky scalps, and it offers a deep, naturally-derived cleanse. Biotin provides essential nutrients to the hair follicle for growth, while witch hazel works to normalize oil production overall.
BUY IT: $24; sephora.com