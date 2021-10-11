The Best Dry Shampoos of 2021 To Refresh Your Hair Between Washes

Dry shampoo is a silent savior that works overtime when we're too busy to hop in the shower. If it does its job correctly, you could just as easily be fresh from the salon as you could be coming up on third-day hair. No one is the wiser. However, not all dry shampoos are created equally. Some don't actually get rid of oily roots, while others leave behind white-cast, chalky residue that is unpleasant to the eye and touch. An unfortunate few even smell more like your grandmother's couch than a floral bouquet. Ideally, you want to get rid of flatness at the roots, say goodbye to oiliness, and come out looking even better than before. An actual cleanse, just sans water. That's the goal.