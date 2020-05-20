The Best Box Hair Dyes to Touch Up Your Color at Home

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

It’s been a while now since the normalcy of life as we knew it completely changed—and that includes routine visits to hair salons. And while most of us are happy to follow social distancing rules and stay-home orders to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, that also means more people than ever are dealing with outgrown roots or dull color.

Yes, Southern women love keeping up with their hair color—and there’s no shame in that. But since salons likely won’t be open in the foreseeable future, it’s time to find another solution to touch up color at home. Enter: box hair dye.

Box hair dyes sometimes get a bad rap, but as long as you take the time to choose the right option from a trusted brand—and follow directions closely—they’re actually an easy, convenient, and affordable alternative for keeping your color fresh without going to a salon. To help you out, we did the research and found the best box hair dyes you can buy online:

Before reaching for any ol’ box hair color, though, it’s important to find one that not only will work for your specific hair type and hair concern, but also won’t botch your existing color. Even though we think most hair stylists would understand the predicament we’re currently in, there’s also nothing wrong with calling your stylist for tips before giving boxed dye a try.

Keep reading to learn more about these box hair dyes and why they’re great choices for every hair color, type, and concern. The best part? They’re all under $40, so you can save even more money for those now-cherished salon appointments in the future.

Best-Rated Box Dye: Schwarzkopf Simply Color Permanent Hair Color

Thanks to its effective formula free of any alcohol, silicone, or ammonia, this permanent hair color is a top pick among reviewers. Not to mention, it’s chock-full of hydrating and conditioning ingredients like botanical oat milk, soy proteins, and argan oil, so it won’t dry out or damage your hair while coloring it. Reviewers love the depth of color it gives hair; some noted that the darker tones are very deep, so if you’re concerned about going too dark, opt for one shade lighter.

Best for Brunettes: John Frieda Precision Foam Colour

The key to gorgeous brunette locks is the richness of the hue, so if your brown color is starting to go flat, reach for this unique foam formula. The advanced non-drip formula means your bathroom, clothes, and hairline will be stain-free after application. Reviewers love how concentrated the color is without making a huge mess, and say it works wonders on thick, textured hair. It’s even strong enough to color grays and gives hair a satin-like sheen that will look like you just left the salon.

Best to Cover Grays: Revlon Total Color Clean Hair Color

Revlon’s newest color to hit shelves is seriously impressive. The vegan formula is free of harsh ingredients like ammonia, parabens,or sulfates, so it’s gentle enough for sensitive scalps. Plus, it’s made to completely cover up gray roots as well as touch up color. Reviewers say it’s effective and very easy to use, and one user stated that unlike most hair dyes, this boxed color doesn’t have a lingering harsh smell. Others raved about the included conditioning gloss, saying it left their hair soft and shiny post-dye and shampoo.

Best for Blondes: Christophe Robin Temporary Color Gel

Coloring blonde hair at home can be very tricky, in fact, most professionals recommend avoiding it at all costs. That’s why this temporary color gel is a great option for blondes. It won’t dye your hair—so you won’t have to worry about messing around with bleach or accidentally turning blonde strands orange—but it will help to conceal regrowth until you’re able to visit your salon again for a full dye job. The ammonia-free gel uses a gentle formula composed of mostly natural ingredients for a subtle, gradual color touchup between washes. It even comes in two blonde shades—dark and golden—so you can match your natural color with ease.

Best Non-Toxic: Madison Reed Radiant Hair Color Kit

When it comes to hair dye, especially box dyes, there are plenty of not-so-good-for-you ingredients that could be included. If you’re looking for a cleaner, non-toxic formula, the Madison Reed hair color kit is your best bet. It uses what the brand calls a “6-free formula.” meaning its dyes are made without ammonia, resorcinol, parabens, gluten, phthalates, or PPD. Instead, it’s formulated with keratin, argan oil, and ginseng root extract to give you permanent color in as little as 35 minutes. You can even text a photo of your hair color to the Madison Reed company for an instant shade match. Customers love the salon-quality dye kit, saying that it effectively colors grays and deposits rich color without irritating the scalp. Not to mention, it’s also certified cruelty-free, making it a go-to pick for non-toxic hair dyes.

Best for Long-Lasting Color: Garnier Olia Brilliant Color

Many of us already love using hair oils for the moisture it gives our strands, but what if we told you that the oils can help deposit long-lasting color onto your hair, too? That’s exactly what Garnier’s Olia box dye uses to give you bright, permanent color. Thousands of customers left reviews for this oil-rich formula and say the color lasts until new growth comes in, and doesn’t fade away after shampooing. The addition of flower-derived oils also mean it leaves your hair feeling hydrated and shiny. With moisturized locks and bold color, what more can you ask for?

Best for Quick Application: Clairol Nice N’ Easy Perfect 10 Hair Color

Let’s be honest, we all have days when we’re running short on time (even while quarantining), and that’s where this 10-minute box dye from Clairol comes into play. Yes, even pesky gray roots can be covered with fresh color in just 10 minutes and last up to two months. Even though it’s not the longest-lasting color on the shelves, this option is surely a go-to when you’re in a pinch for time. Reviewers love how quickly this color deposits and say that each shade is a great match.

Best for Highlights: L’Oreal Paris Frost & Design Hi-Precision Highlights

Doing highlights at home can be quite a challenge, but this pull-through cap makes it as easy as possible (even for longer hair). Despite the fact that highlights are notoriously hard to achieve without a professional, many reviewers were surprised at how natural-looking their highlights came out and how easy this formula is to apply. The kit also comes with two hooks, one for chunky highlights and one for a more precise look, so you can choose one or mix them up as you please. Plus, what southern girl wouldn’t look amazing with caramel highlights and a sun-kissed glow for summer?