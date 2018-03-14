Beach Highlights That Make Every Hair Color Look Sun-Kissed

Come warm weather, who doesn't crave a little glow? We've learned better since our days sitting in the sizzling sun, slathering on baby oil, and spritzing lemon juice for naturally lightened locks. Luckily, you don't need to be fresh from your morning surf to get enviably kissed-by-the-sun tresses.

Beach highlights have never been more attainable, thanks to balayage highlighting. The goal: sunny strokes of hair color that don't look too perfect and that hit those ultra-flattering spots around your face, toward your ends, and arbitrarily throughout the rest of your mane. It's not just for blondes, either. Brunettes can stick with warm shades not too far from their base color or go with sparse, piecey blonde highlights.

No matter your hair color or tone, there are beachy highlights made just for you. Here are 26 ideas to take to the salon.