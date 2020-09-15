The 1980s Banana Clip Is Back—Grab a Classic Set

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Any trend that allows us to skip shampoo day will help us get out of bed in the morning—and dotes enough nostalgia to take us back to Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

That's why we were first in line when the tortoiseshell claw clip returned to the scene. And when we got word that the banana clip was coming back in style ahead of autumn, we couldn't hit Pinterest quicker. (Then we dug out our old teasing comb and swiped on some baby purple eye shadow).

If you're like us, you could use that sort of support heading into the fall, with sweater season providing the perfect opportunity to try a new banana clip hairstyle.

Where Did the Banana Clip Originate?

The banana clip, a hair accessory ruling the 1980s as much as neon scrunchies, is a precursor to the popular claw and butterfly clips used to pull hair (feathered bangs included) into ponytails and loose updos and even a low-flipped bun.

What Is a Banana Clip?

A banana clip is a concave U-shaped accessory with two plastic sides that come together in the middle with stretchy teeth that hold the hair in place. The most popular way to use a banana clip is to pull hair into a ponytail, which makes hair appear to cascade down like a waterfall. Not only is it wildly flattering, but it only takes seconds to put together.

How To Use a Banana Clip Hair Accessory?

You can even update the trend by folding the ponytail into a braid or adding extra dry shampoo for mussed texture. The clip works extra well on textured or curly hair, and we can already see a high banana clip updo complementing any turtleneck this fall.

To use a banana clip for a ponytail, you merely unhinge one end of the clip (it should look like a wishbone when open) and then flip your head upside down and place the clip onto your head with the pointed side downwards. You pull the clip upwards over your hair before cinching it all together. Done and done—the ultimate banana clip hairstyle. The whole scenario takes about thirty seconds.

So if you're looking to head into autumn with a fresh new hairstyle without making a trip to the salon, consider one of these fun banana clips that make nostalgia cool again.

Where To Find Banana Clip Hair Accessories?