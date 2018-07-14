These Back-to-School Hairstyles Are Easy To Copy and Pretty As a Picture

By Southern Living Editors Updated July 01, 2021
Credit: @natalieannhair

Going back to school is a huge event on any given year, but especially this year. Whether you're a freshman in high school or a senior in college, it never hurts to look extra presentable on the first day. However, you certainly don't want to be tardy, either. That's where these quick, easy, and memorable hairstyles come in. 

From a two-minute twist to the classic high pony to a fun set of braids, these hairstyles are simple enough to style at home in a flash. These cute back-to-school hairstyle ideas are the ultimate shortcut that'll have you making an entrance — in a good way. And if you're a mom of a little one, you can tweak these styles on her hair, too. Picture day? Consider it handled. 

Half-Up Fishtail Braids

Credit: Pinterest/Missy Sue

This half-up style is equal parts laidback and dressed up. Get the tutorial here from Missy Sue.

Double Buns

Credit: @thisislaurendavis

Quick, twisted buns have never looked so put together. Make sure to twist the two pieces of hair closest to your face back into the double buns.

Pinned Curls

Credit: @kinganthonyyyy

Double up on statement clips for a look that's equally interesting and easy to style. Shop similar clips here.

Inside-Out Ponytail

Credit: @hairbyshaylee/@ninezeroone

Think of this as an upgraded ponytail. Simply pull hair into a low ponytail, and use your fingers to create a hole right above the base and hair elastic. Next, tuck the length of the ponytail into the hole and back out the bottom for the upside-down look. 

Messy Half-Up

Credit: Nordstrom

This style is lightning-quick to achieve, making it your best friend whenever you're running late. You can shop the clip here.

Scarf Braid

Credit: @natalieannhair

Stay cool in the heat with this braided style that's so much fun. Tie a skinny silk scarf to one of the strands of hair that you're braiding before beginning. 

Reverse Braided Bun

Credit: Pinterest/Lulus

Dress up that topknot with a reverse braid that will look cool and keep it in place. Get the tutorial here from Lulus.

Barrettes Galore

Credit: @natalieannehair

This easy style is the perfect way to wear curly hair down, but out of your eyes if desired. Simply comb your face-framing pieces behind your ears and line up multiple thin barrettes on both sides for extra flair. Shop similar clips here.

Dutch Braid Pigtails

Credit: @kayleymelissa

Don't know how to Dutch braid? Don't fret. Follow our guide. Instead of braiding all the way down, cinch each side into buns when you get to the nape of the neck. 

Knotted Low Ponytail

Credit: Pinterest/Twist Me Pretty

Knotted hair is usually something you don't want, except in the case of this cute ponytail. Get the tutorial here from Twist Me Pretty.

Half-Up Claw Clip

Credit: Urban Outfitters

This style will keep wispy hairs out of your face, and it can easily be pulled up into a ponytail or claw clip bun if you want your hair off your neck. You can shop the clip here.

Messy High Ponytail

Credit: Pinterest/Barefoot Blonde

There's no better way to get your hair out of the way and command attention than a classic high pony. Get the tutorial here from Barefoot Blonde.

Baby Bubble Ponytail

Credit: Pinterest/The Right Hairstyles

This one is easier than it looks. All you need is a handful of small clear elastics. Start with a low ponytail and work your way down, using the elastics to create little hair "bubbles." 

Two-Minute Twist

Credit: Pinterest/Cup of Jo

Running late on the first day? You can still look put together with the quickest hairstyle ever. Bonus: It works great on second-day hair. Get the tutorial here from Cup of Jo.

Half-Up Side Braid

Credit: Pinterest/Lauren McBride

This cute style could seriously not be easier, and it works with any texture hair. Get the tutorial here from Lauren McBride.

By Southern Living Editors