These Back-to-School Hairstyles Are Easy To Copy and Pretty As a Picture
Going back to school is a huge event on any given year, but especially this year. Whether you're a freshman in high school or a senior in college, it never hurts to look extra presentable on the first day. However, you certainly don't want to be tardy, either. That's where these quick, easy, and memorable hairstyles come in.
From a two-minute twist to the classic high pony to a fun set of braids, these hairstyles are simple enough to style at home in a flash. These cute back-to-school hairstyle ideas are the ultimate shortcut that'll have you making an entrance — in a good way. And if you're a mom of a little one, you can tweak these styles on her hair, too. Picture day? Consider it handled.
Half-Up Fishtail Braids
Double Buns
Quick, twisted buns have never looked so put together. Make sure to twist the two pieces of hair closest to your face back into the double buns.
Pinned Curls
Double up on statement clips for a look that's equally interesting and easy to style. Shop similar clips here.
Inside-Out Ponytail
Think of this as an upgraded ponytail. Simply pull hair into a low ponytail, and use your fingers to create a hole right above the base and hair elastic. Next, tuck the length of the ponytail into the hole and back out the bottom for the upside-down look.
Messy Half-Up
This style is lightning-quick to achieve, making it your best friend whenever you're running late. You can shop the clip here.
Scarf Braid
Stay cool in the heat with this braided style that's so much fun. Tie a skinny silk scarf to one of the strands of hair that you're braiding before beginning.
Reverse Braided Bun
Barrettes Galore
This easy style is the perfect way to wear curly hair down, but out of your eyes if desired. Simply comb your face-framing pieces behind your ears and line up multiple thin barrettes on both sides for extra flair. Shop similar clips here.
Dutch Braid Pigtails
Don't know how to Dutch braid? Don't fret. Follow our guide. Instead of braiding all the way down, cinch each side into buns when you get to the nape of the neck.
Knotted Low Ponytail
Knotted hair is usually something you don't want, except in the case of this cute ponytail. Get the tutorial here from Twist Me Pretty.
Half-Up Claw Clip
This style will keep wispy hairs out of your face, and it can easily be pulled up into a ponytail or claw clip bun if you want your hair off your neck. You can shop the clip here.
Messy High Ponytail
There's no better way to get your hair out of the way and command attention than a classic high pony. Get the tutorial here from Barefoot Blonde.
Baby Bubble Ponytail
This one is easier than it looks. All you need is a handful of small clear elastics. Start with a low ponytail and work your way down, using the elastics to create little hair "bubbles."
Two-Minute Twist
Half-Up Side Braid
This cute style could seriously not be easier, and it works with any texture hair. Get the tutorial here from Lauren McBride.