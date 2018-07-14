These Back-to-School Hairstyles Are Easy To Copy and Pretty As a Picture

Going back to school is a huge event on any given year, but especially this year. Whether you're a freshman in high school or a senior in college, it never hurts to look extra presentable on the first day. However, you certainly don't want to be tardy, either. That's where these quick, easy, and memorable hairstyles come in.

From a two-minute twist to the classic high pony to a fun set of braids, these hairstyles are simple enough to style at home in a flash. These cute back-to-school hairstyle ideas are the ultimate shortcut that'll have you making an entrance — in a good way. And if you're a mom of a little one, you can tweak these styles on her hair, too. Picture day? Consider it handled.