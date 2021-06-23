These Avocado Oil Infused Products Will Have You Going Green for Healthy Hair

By Patricia Weigel Shannon
June 23, 2021
With its tiny penetrative molecules, avocado oil is a nutrient-rich ingredient that strengthens strands from roots to ends. It can smooth hair while fortifying it and protecting against external aggressors and future damage. Now ask us again if we'll pay a little extra for a side of these benefits.

Garnier Nutrisse Color Reviver Mask

BUY IT: $8; walmart.com

Made with avocado and vitamin E, this color-depositing conditioner delivers radiance and rewinds harm from sun exposure and heat styling.

Aveeno Almond Oil Blend Hair Mask

BUY IT: $12; amazon.com

The secret to less frizz is a five-minute treatment that combines avocado and almond oils with oats sourced from a mill in the Mississippi River Valley.

Kiehl's Since 1851 Olive Fruit Oil Deeply Reparative Hair Mask

BUY IT: $21; nordstrom.com

With each application, your strands will be doused in healing antioxidants to shield them from future damage and boost shine.

Pattern Leave-In Conditioner

BUY IT: $25; ulta.com

A nourishing blend of oils, honey, and aloe envelops the tightest curls in hydration while giving natural-looking definition to every spiral.

Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind Avocado + Kiwi Mega Moisture Superfood Hair Mask

BUY IT: $36; ulta.com

Slather on this treatment, bolstered with minerals, vitamins, and phytonturients, for softer locks and all the moisture benefits.

Design Essentials Natural Almond & Avocado Curl Enhancing Mousse

BUY IT: $15.99; ulta.com

Soft hold and definition comes easy with this mousse fortified with avocado and sweet almond oil extracts. Almond oil gets major props for bringing shine to every strand while avocado strengthens and moisturizes.

ArtNaturals LUXE Avocado Thermal Shield

BUY IT: $8.50; ulta.com

Spray onto damp hair and comb through from roots to ends to lock in moisture, smooth hair, and reduce frizz.

Philip B. Peppermint & Avocado Volumizing & Clarifying Shampoo

BUY IT: $34; nordstrom.com

Healthy hair starts at the scalp. This shampoo, formulated for wavy to tight curl types, deeply cleanses and refreshes the scalp with peppermint oil and 16 plant extracts.

