Ash Grey Hair Color Ideas to Inspire Your Next Salon Appointment

The cool-toned hair color movement has opened up a whole new world of possibilities at the salon. Whether you're interested in trying out a totally new and unique hair shade (any age welcome!) or you would like to embrace your natural grey gracefully. Ash grey is the perfect multi-dimensional neutral to flatter many hairstyles, base colors, and undertones without any stark grow-out lines or brassiness.

Make ash grey work for you by choosing the best version to fit your style, and we've got them all. From effortlessly blended ash grey balayage to gorgeous cool grey color melts to root-to-tip ash grey that makes a statement, these ash grey hair color ideas are bound to get you in the mood for something new.