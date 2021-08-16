Ash Grey Hair Color Ideas to Inspire Your Next Salon Appointment
The cool-toned hair color movement has opened up a whole new world of possibilities at the salon. Whether you're interested in trying out a totally new and unique hair shade (any age welcome!) or you would like to embrace your natural grey gracefully. Ash grey is the perfect multi-dimensional neutral to flatter many hairstyles, base colors, and undertones without any stark grow-out lines or brassiness.
Make ash grey work for you by choosing the best version to fit your style, and we've got them all. From effortlessly blended ash grey balayage to gorgeous cool grey color melts to root-to-tip ash grey that makes a statement, these ash grey hair color ideas are bound to get you in the mood for something new.
Long Ash Grey Hair
Add dimension to long hair with balayage that perfectly blends darker roots into cool ash grey. The best part? This technique works for all lengths and is great for those who gradually want to embrace their natural grey.
Curly Ash Grey Hair
Curls can make any hair color look instantly more exciting, and the same goes for a head full of ash grey. As we get older, hair can dry out, so curly hair will especially call for regularly adding hydrating hair masks to your hair routine for optimal bounce and body.
Ash Grey Color Melt
Work your natural roots into the equation with a shadow root that melts into silver and grey tones. It also minimizes grow-out pains and lessens how often you need to go into the salon.
Subtle Ash Grey Balayage
Want to try out this shade without fully committing? Ask for cool-toned silver and grey balayage that only veers about a shade or two from your base color. You can always go back in for more if you get hooked.
Smoky Ash Grey Hair
Lean all the way into this cooler-than-cool color by getting roots-to-ends smoky grey that almost has a violet undertone. Upkeep will be your most important concern so that it doesn't go brassy in between salon visits.
Chunky Ash Grey Highlights
Chunky ribbon highlights always make a splash, especially when choosing a statement color (like this silver-grey) to go over a dark brown base.
Ash Silver Babylights
The most relaxed way to embrace your natural grey coming in at the roots? Work in subtle ashy silver babylights throughout the hair. Add a few more strokes into the roots alongside your greys, and then bring it all together by focusing midway down your hair to the ends.
Ash Grey Balayage
When in doubt, you can't go wrong with heavy balayage that seamlessly blends together roots and ends without requiring too much maintenance.
Marbled Ash Grey
Want to tweak your already-grey locks? Consider going fully cool-toned and asking for highlights and lowlights that swirl together to create a multi-dimensional gray look.
Ash Grey Braid
Elsa, who? A moodier version of her hair color has arrived, and we're swooning over every smoky inch of it.
Dusty Silver Grey
This shade goes almost into violet territory, but we're not mad at it. This coloring makes a great option for those who generally prefer a darker or warmer look. Plus, it pops on straight, short hair.
Ash Beige Hair
Blondes can get in on the fun, too. Keep things lightened up without giving up any of the ashy vibes. This one goes almost silver-toned — and is undoubtedly full of sass.
Creamy Ash Grey
You don't have to give up your love of luscious, creamy color just by going ash. This color feels like it's got a dose of vanilla cream to the cool grey, and it's great for those who don't want to go entirely grey.