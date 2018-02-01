Ash Blonde Hair Colors We Love
Hair color trends with hues that throw a little smoke are on the rise to the top. Traditional blondes and brunettes covered with a veil of gray are the ultimate cool girl hair color now. These ash blonde hair colors are all over Instagram and Pinterest too. If that color sounds a little too out there for you, there are some subtle ash blonde trends that might surprise you. Take a peek at a few of our favorites.
Barely There Ash Blonde
These gorgeous locks are creamy blonde with just a hint of moody gray. This color eases into the ash blonde trend without going totally silver.
Ash Blonde Highlights on Brunette
Ash blonde isn't off limits to brunettes. Balayage highlights won't overwhelm darker hair, and the dimensions of your color will set your look apart. This choice is an excellent way for a brunette to experiment with ash blonde.
Rose Tinted Ash Blonde
Are you bold enough to choose rose gold? How about combining rose gold hair and ash blonde? The results are a muted, ashy rose, and achieve the perfect effect for fans of the rose gold tint, creating a signature look that will be noticed!
Platinum Ash Blonde
If you're confident enough to try the classic, traditional platinum blonde, take it one step further by combining ashen color with platinum. A look that takes locks into a distinctive realm, this icy platinum will turn heads and your mane will shine as a result of this choice.
Ash Blonde Babylights
Ash blonde might seem like a daring move for some, but delicate babylights provide just the right amount of pop to tendrils that are craving something different. You will still be gratified by embracing a fun change to your color, without having to work hard at maintaining it.
Chocolate Ash Blonde
Going gray and not ready to fully commit? Chocolate ash blonde is a great way to address that transition in color. This choice adds dimension and depth, and once you've given it a try, you may decide to put off the gray even longer.
Buttery Ash Blonde
Buttery blonde will always be classic, but with a hint of ash blonde added to the mix, the palette of your hair is elevated to a subtle, icy level. The highlights that result from this combination has us feeling like we've just returned from vacationing in a sun-soaked, piña colada laden locale.
Ash Blonde Ombré
Ombré looks can be intense, but they're also easy to grow out. This one fades from dark gray hues to platinum ash blonde, highlighting your well coiffed choice. If you get impatient with growing out the ombré, there is room to experiment with another color.
Ash Bronde
Combining more than two colors can result in a stunning look. This moody hue is a striking merge of blonde, brunette, and ashy tones. This is another gorgeous option if you are not quite ready to say, "Full gray is okay." The ombré effect between the colors is smoky and sultry, and you may just get addicted to the attention you draw with your locks.
Coppery Ash Blonde
Balayage can be blended in subtle ways, and the results will give your hair the attention it deserves. With this approach, ashy blonde with notes of copper result in a shiny, multi-faceted look. This may also complement your complexion in a beautiful way. Consult with a knowledgeable stylist about which ash blonde choice best matches your skin tone.
Silver Ash Blonde Highlights
These shiny highlights are silver enough to be noticeable but subtle enough to keep your look classy and distinctive. Imagine this color presented in an up-do, with the depth of the highlights adding to your special occasion style. In answer to the question, "What does ash blonde go with?", the obvious answer is, "Everything."
Ash Blonde with Gray Undertones
At first glance, you might think this is ash blonde platinum, but darker gray tones have been added to the base layer. This provides lovely dimension, and takes the ash blond color choice to a gorgeous level. Not only that, it proves that gray is on trend and can be a timeless selection no matter your age.