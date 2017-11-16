The Best Hairstyles You Can Air Dry, According to Your Hair Type

When it comes to our daily beauty routine, we're all about efficiency and ease. From waking up to walking out of the door, we don't have time to waste. Unfortunately, despite the time crunch, heat styling has been the norm for most Southern women for decades counting, with straight-haired ladies conjuring up curls and waves each morning and curly girls fiercely clamping the straightening iron. Lucky for us, skipping the styling tools that damage our strands and take up our coffee-drinking time has become quite on-trend as of late; and we are here for it. The first step begins from root to tip with the right haircut that'll coax your hair in the desired direction as it dries naturally. When finding the perfect cut, the most important thing to consider is your texture. Repeat after us: "I will not fight my texture." Cutting for your texture will keep those heat styling tools locked away tight in your drawer. After you find a cut that works for your texture and lifestyle, you need to take steps at home protect your hair while it's drying. Silk pillowcases and microfiber towel turbans are essential for encouraging shine overnight and protecting your hair's texture while it dries. Embracing this no-styling lifestyle can be easier than you think and look much better than you imagine—just check out these gorgeous hairstyles that air dry well. Don't get us wrong, we'll still be heat styling our hair every once in a while, but with a hairstyle that compliments our natural hair texture, we're all the more likely to feel like a laid back cover star.