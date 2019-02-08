15 Flattering A-Line Bob Haircuts You'll Want to Try

Whether you're trying a short hairstyle for the first time or merely changing up your already-shorn strands, we're here to tell you about a bob haircut getting more attention than ever before. This classic, trendy hairstyle is easy to manage. Tease this look at the crown for body, curl your bob for a dressier style, give layers or leave it blunt, let it flow in waves, or install a simple braid to add detail. It's a cut that can work for just about anyone. It's about as wearable and beginner-friendly as it gets.

Not new, but definitely reinvented, say hello to the A-line bob. It falls longer in the front than in the back, an angle you can make as slight or bold as you'd like. Unlike a graduated or inverted bob, the A-line bob haircut does not have stacked layers in the back. The best part: This bob is versatile in a major way. Make it blunt or textured with layers, let it graze the chin, or let it hang along your collarbone. Wear it to match your style, whether that's soft and classic or sharp and edgy. Need inspiration? Here are 15 examples of the A-line bob cut to take to your stylist.