15 Flattering A-Line Bob Haircuts You'll Want to Try
Whether you're trying a short hairstyle for the first time or merely changing up your already-shorn strands, we're here to tell you about a bob haircut getting more attention than ever before. This classic, trendy hairstyle is easy to manage. Tease this look at the crown for body, curl your bob for a dressier style, give layers or leave it blunt, let it flow in waves, or install a simple braid to add detail. It's a cut that can work for just about anyone. It's about as wearable and beginner-friendly as it gets.
Not new, but definitely reinvented, say hello to the A-line bob. It falls longer in the front than in the back, an angle you can make as slight or bold as you'd like. Unlike a graduated or inverted bob, the A-line bob haircut does not have stacked layers in the back. The best part: This bob is versatile in a major way. Make it blunt or textured with layers, let it graze the chin, or let it hang along your collarbone. Wear it to match your style, whether that's soft and classic or sharp and edgy. Need inspiration? Here are 15 examples of the A-line bob cut to take to your stylist.
Blunt Bob
The best thing about an A-line bob: It can still be layer-free and angled at the same time. A blunt cut will make your hair appear more full, especially if you do not have naturally thick hair. So, folks with fine or thin hair should definitely consider this style of bob when you go for your cut.
No-Fuss Bob
For the wavy-haired gals out there, the no-fuss bob is a no-brainer. Don't feel pressured to straighten your waves. Instead, play up your hair's natural texture and let those waves frame your face. That's all you really need.
90s Long Bob
We're taking the subtle A-line bob down a few centimeters, making it all the more versatile. The extra length gives you more to play with, which means you can fashion it into more styles than a shorter bob.
Short Bob
We haven't seen anything sweeter than this soft short bob in a while. We'll take it.
Soft Collarbone Bob
Here's a tip: The collarbone is the most universally flattering point to hit. This bob has just a subtle hint of an A-line finish.
Rounded Bob
Pump up the volume with this rounded bob. The shorter backside will only help your plight.
Sharp Bob
We see your angled bob, and we raise you ultra-sharp ends. This bob is something to reckon with. It's a more daring and chic style. Perfect for those who have a bold sense of fashion, as the sharp ends give it a polished look.
Textured Chin Bob
If this doesn't give all the motivation you need to bring that bob up a few inches, we don't know what will. The texture is everything.
Tousled Lob
Two words: Easy and breezy. That's all this long bob has to say. Keep the layers airy to get this sort of movement.
Blunt Lob
Enter: the most low-maintenance take on this bob trend. The A-line is just barely there, giving it a secret touch of style.
Angled Bob
Play up those angles, and in turn they'll play up yours. That's a fair trade in our book.
90s Chin Bob
This cut feels like an edgy twist on the classic chin-grazing bob.
Curly Bob
Even curly girls can get in on the action, don't you worry. This balayaged bob hits all the right (angled) notes.
Transition Lob
If you're scared of making the chop, this transitional length will keep your locks long up front. But you still get that flattering A-line look.
Glossy Bob
We're taking "smooth" and "silky" to the next level this year, ladies. This cut is for the boldest of bob-wearers.