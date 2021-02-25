This Coveted Hand Cream Doesn’t Just Hydrate—It Also Combats Signs of Aging

The skin around your eyes may be the first area of your face to show aging, but the hands truly give away your age. The reason? Our hands typically aren't given the same anti-aging line of defense as our face and neck—two areas you're probably already religiously slathering with sunscreen, retinol, and serums. If you've been neglecting your hands, don't worry, Goldfaden MD's Anti-Aging Hand to Heart Cream is specially formulated to combat signs of aging that have already begun, and I put it to the test.
Full disclosure: I'm just shy of 30, so I'm definitely on the younger side when it comes to aging. While I'm not yet warding off grays, I am already noticing the negative effects that came with worshipping the sun in my teens. My hands are splattered with sunspots that seem to darken every year and—whether due to vigorous hand washing or harsh winter weather—the skin on my hands is looking more and more lackluster and crepey. With my wedding approaching, I've been overhauling my skincare routine, and I was excited to add this highly-rated product into the mix.
What first drew me to this hand cream was its ingredients. Just like my favorite anti-aging serums, it's packed with powerhouse potions like anti-aging retinol and hydrating hyaluronic acid. It also contains organic red tea extract, known for its antioxidizing properties, skin-brightening glucosamine, and niacinamide, a potent form of vitamin B. I was also drawn to the fact that it was created by a dermatologist, Dr. Gary Goldfaden, who made the cream to mimic his sought-after in-office procedures.
Buy It: $38; amazon.com
I first applied the hand cream before bed because I'm used to dealing with greasy formulas that need to sit overnight, but I was surprised to find this buttery formula melted into my skin right away. I also loved that it wasn't heavily fragranced, because strong scents tend to give me a headache especially before bed.
I woke up in the morning to seriously hydrated hands—but if I'm being honest I wasn't all that impressed that the cream did what it was supposed to do. What did impress me, however, was how soft my hands looked. The thinner skin on the back of my hands that tends to look crepey in the winter was supple and full, and the sunspots freckled across my fingers were noticeably lighter. You know how your skin looks post-facial? Clean and glowing? That's how my hands look every time I apply this lotion.
It's been a little over two weeks and my nightly hand cream ritual is really paying off. I even attempted to do my nails for the first time in nearly a year because I was so excited about how my hands were looking. If you need another reason to try the cream, Goldfaden MD is donating 10 percent of sales to The American Heart Association through February.
If you're on the hunt for a hand cream that hydrates and plumps the skin while lightening unwanted age spots, shop Goldfaden MD's Anti-Aging Hand to Heart Cream now.