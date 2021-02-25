This Coveted Hand Cream Doesn’t Just Hydrate—It Also Combats Signs of Aging

I woke up in the morning to seriously hydrated hands—but if I'm being honest I wasn't all that impressed that the cream did what it was supposed to do. What did impress me, however, was how soft my hands looked. The thinner skin on the back of my hands that tends to look crepey in the winter was supple and full, and the sunspots freckled across my fingers were noticeably lighter. You know how your skin looks post-facial? Clean and glowing? That's how my hands look every time I apply this lotion.