This Drugstore Cleansing Water Is the Only Beauty Product I Consistently Replace
The other day one of my friends posed a question in our group text: "What is the one beauty product that you always re-buy when you get low and plan to do so for years to come?"
I had to think on it. I recently met my new favorite neutral nail polish color, but I realized that since I'm always sampling new products, there were few things in my vanity that I replace again and again.
The only product that I always grab at the store when it's getting low? Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water. For less than $10, this multitasker does several jobs in my skincare routine, and I use it every day.
This micellar water both gently cleanses and removes makeup. Simply wet a cotton pad with Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water, and swipe it all over your face, watching as it lifts away dirt, oil, and even waterproof mascara. If you're not into the environmental implications of cotton pads, grab some reusable, machine-washable ones here.
Using this micellar water is one of the first things I do in the morning. Before heading to the gym, I soak a cotton pad with the Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water and wipe my whole face. This lets me know I've sloughed off any dead skin, dirt, or oil that showed up overnight without stripping my skin of moisture. Plus, it's super-quick, so I don't have to set my alarm any earlier. My skin doesn't dry out during the workout, and I don't have to worry about beauty sleep-buildup seeping into my pores as I sweat.
I have sensitive eyes, and this micellar water is one of the only makeup removers I've ever tried that doesn't irritate me. For even the most stubborn eye makeup, just hold a micellar water-filled cotton pad on your eyelid for a few seconds before swiping. After taking off all my makeup with the micellar water, I follow up with a gentle cleanser and continue with the rest of my routine.
As someone who can appreciate a little luxury in a beauty routine, I also know some of the best products come right from the drugstore. Though I'll sample my way through the aisles of Sephora for trendy serums and face masks, I will always have a bottle of Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water on hand.
