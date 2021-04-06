Shoppers on Amazon Call This Stylish Sun Hat Their ‘Favorite’ for Gardening

Whether you enjoy relaxing on the beach or gardening, sun protection should be top of mind when you’re outside. Shielding your skin from the sun’s harmful UV rays helps prevent skin cancer from developing, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation, so slather on some sunscreen and throw on a hat with ultraviolet protection factor (UPF) that’ll shade your face. For the latter, Amazon shoppers say there’s no better option than the Furtalk Wide Brim Sun Hat—in fact, they say it’s a “must-have” for spring and summer.
The straw-style sun hat is made with recycled materials, and it delivers UPF 50 protection to keep you safe while outside. When worn with sunscreen, the tightly constructed hat (and its stylish wide brim) provides an extra barrier between your skin and the sun. And if you happen to sweat, you’ll appreciate the moisture-absorbing inner material around the crown that’ll prevent sweat droplets from rolling down your face. The hat comes in seven different colors and is available in medium and large sizes.
On top of its fashionable style, reviewers are especially impressed by the hat’s fit. Many who had a hard time finding something that looks nice and fits properly say their search ended with the Furtalk hat because it has a hook-and-loop closure on the inside that secures it in place. For windy conditions, the hat also has a handy lanyard.
Over 4,700 Amazon shoppers praise the best-selling sun hat. Reviewers say they wear the “stylish and practical sun hat” on walks, while gardening, and on trips to the beach—one even wore it on a 10-hour hike! Shoppers love it so much that they’re buying multiple colors to match with different outfits.
“With sunglasses and this hat, I feel confident that I am being protected,” writes one Amazon shopper, who calls it the “perfect hat for gardening.” They add, “You feel very stylish while you are gardening or walking… What I like about this is it holds its shape well and is very comfortable.”
“This hat is absolutely perfect!” writes another. “It folds nicely for when I want to pack it in my luggage and I love the drawstring because it’s helpful for windy days at the lake or on a hike. It’s stylish and the perfect size! The quality is amazing and it doesn’t feel cheap. I totally recommend this hat for anyone going on an outdoor adventure.”
To safely spend time outside and look cute while doing so, shop the “perfect summer hat” on Amazon starting at $23.