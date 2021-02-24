This $22 Eye Cream Is the Reason I Don’t Wake Up with Dark Circles and Puffiness Anymore

I've been sleeping worse than ever lately. Even if I do manage to nod off at a decent time, I'm usually wide awake by 3 a.m., tossing and turning until my alarm rings. As you can imagine, I do not wake up looking well-rested. While I wish this article outlined how I solved said sleep problem, it doesn't. Until I graduate beyond counting sheep, I'll be slathering on Fleur & Bee's Anti-Aging Eye Cream so I can look bright-eyed and well-rested each morning—even if the latter is the furthest thing from the truth.
As a former beauty writer and a current beauty obsessive, I've tried just about every eye cream, serum, and undereye cooling patch on the market. For me, the perfect product (which, until recently, felt like a unicorn of sorts) wouldn't just hydrate, brighten, tighten, and de-puff my undereye circles—though it should at least do that. It would also be filled with good-for-you ingredients I'd feel confident applying to my sensitive skin.
Fleur & Bee's eye cream finally checks all the boxes. It's made with a potent anti-aging blend (vitamin B3, squalene, caffeine, and vitamin E are just a few key ingredients) that blurs fine lines, wrinkles, and puffiness and prevents future signs of aging from forming. The cruelty-free ingredients are natural, sustainably sourced, and created with renewable wind energy. The packaging is 90 percent recyclable, and the cream does not contain GMOs, parabens, sulfates, artificial fragrances, dyes, and silicones. It's also just $22 on Amazon. Need I say more?
As someone with extremely dry and flaky undereye skin, I immediately loved the ultra-rich eye cream's whipped texture that I could feel hydrating my skin. I appreciated that just a dab was enough to cover my undereye and upper brow area, meaning the jar would last for a while. I was also drawn to the faint sandalwood-like smell that reminded me of a calming spa day or yoga class.
I first tried the cream at night, in case I had an allergic reaction to any of the ingredients. When I woke up in the morning, I was pleased to find my skin had reacted well. My crow's feet were less visible, my dark circles diminished (though still faintly visible because I'm now a vampire), and there was no puffiness in sight. I was so excited that I applied a couple more dabs before starting my makeup routine. (Editor tip: The formula doubles as a great primer to keep makeup in place all day.)
I've been using the cream morning and night exclusively for about a month now—another rarity, as I often grow bored and seek out the next best thing to test—and my eyes have never looked better. My undereye skin is tauter, brighter, and more hydrated with each use. Sure, I still wear concealer for Zoom calls (no cream in the world can reverse the effects of three hours of sleep), but I look more well-rested than ever.
